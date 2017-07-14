Milan and Bonucci gunning to overthrow Juventus dynasty

Along with being arguably the finest centre-back of his generation, Leonardo Bonucci is the central character in one of the more remarkable anecdotes starring a modern footballer.
In October 2012, Bonucci, his wife and their then three-month-old son were accosted by an armed robber at a Ferrari dealership. The masked man pointed a gun in the Italy international's face and asked for his watch.
Clearly unhappy with this state of affairs, Bonucci punched his assailant to the floor and promptly chased him from the scene – forcing the thug to flee with an accomplice on a scooter.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as Bonucci took the law into his own hands, the retreating villain shouted: "What are you doing? Are you mad? I'll shoot you."
Now AC Milan have agreed a deal for the shock signing of the 30-year-old, this tale of frankly unhinged bravery is worth consideration in terms of his Juventus departure. It is impossible to imagine having arguments with Bonucci is an enjoyable past-time for Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri or, indeed, any human being.
The reported breakdown in relations between Bonucci and his coach – first at Palermo in February and then in a subsequently denied half-time row that apparently involved Paulo Dybala and Andrea Barzagli at June's Champions League final – must lie at the root of a transfer that threatens to shake Italian football to its foundations, because there is no logical reason for Juventus to feel they benefit from strengthening a domestic rival to this extent.
@bonucci_leo19 at #CasaMilan pic.twitter.com/p4T1CufZK7
— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 14, 2017
Bonucci was an established hero of the Juventus faithful, a symbol of their unbroken spell of current dominance and the club's defiant recovery from the Calciopoli scandal. He arrives in Milan on the back of six consecutive Serie A titles.
Alongside Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, he formed a formidable defensive trio in front of the great Gianluigi Buffon. The celebrated quartet were undoubtedly approaching the end of their celebrated days in unison but Bonucci was their youngest member. Even allowing for Allegri's growing inclination to field a back four, his departure can only hinder Juventus on the field.
The Old Lady have managed to absorb the blows of losing Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal, Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo over recent years because of their almost immovable foundations. Those foundations have now had a chunk ripped out of them.
Italy's major clubs have habitually done business with one another over the years but this somehow feels different to anything in the recent past.
Look across Europe to see previous examples of rivals weakening rivals and Manchester United's signings of Andy Cole and Robin van Persie from Newcastle United and Arsenal respectively spring to mind, along with Bayern Munich's more recent harvesting of Borussia Dortmund and the acrimony that came with Barcelona favourite Luis Figo becoming Real Madrid's first Galactico.
But in all of these instances, the beneficiaries were the more dominant force and the selling club put up varying degrees of an almighty stink.
Only Figo, like Bonucci, could reasonably claim to be the best in the world in his position and, yet, Juventus have let this happen. The speed with which Milan have pulled off this heist is faintly disorientating.
89 - Leonardo Bonucci made 89 interceptions in the last season, record among the Bianconeri. Key. pic.twitter.com/aFPqAe2Ux7
— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 13, 2017
For all their ambition under new ownership, perhaps the Rossoneri's recent struggles – sixth, seventh, 10th and eighth-place finishes over the past four seasons, a crushing distance away from the champions – are what convinced Juventus this move should not be too directly damaging.
Signing Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio, while retaining stellar young talents like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessio Romagnoli is all well and good when your first European assignment of the season comes against Universitatea Craiova – the fifth best side in Romania.
The gap between Milan and Juventus is vast but it is one closed considerably by Bonucci, who knows a thing or two about forcing daunting odds in his favour. Just ask a certain would-be watch thief.
|Chinese Super League transfer window closes with Aubameyang still at Dortmund
|Walker and Bonucci join Luiz, Stones and Mustafi among world´s most expensive defenders
|Milan and Bonucci gunning to overthrow Juventus dynasty
|Bonucci to make shock switch from Juventus to Milan
|Marcelo: We´re with Ronaldo to the death
|Sneijder released from Galatasaray contract
|Orsolini leaves Juventus for Atalanta loan spell
|Linfield 0 Celtic 2: Sinclair, Rogic hand advantage to Scottish champions
|Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Aston Villa loan move
|Semedo completes Barcelona switch
|Walker ´nervous´ to play under Guardiola after record-breaking Manchester City move
|Perisic future to be decided ´in days´ amid ´strong interest´ from Manchester United
|Valencia send Bakkali on loan to Deportivo
|Walker makes record-breaking switch to Manchester City
|Walker makes record-breaking switch to Manchester City
|Mbappe: I don´t know if I´ll stay at Monaco
|Honda joins Pachuca after leaving AC Milan
|Bonucci arrives at AC Milan ahead of shock move from Juventus
|Injured Boateng to miss Bayern´s pre-season tour
|Europa League: Favourable qualifying draws for Milan and Everton
|UEFA gaffe sees Hibs named in Champions League draw
|Klopp´s ´tactical nous´ questioned by ex-Liverpool star Hamann
|Bayern loan Gnabry to Hoffenheim for 2017-18
|Arsenal forward Campbell suffers serious knee injury
|Defoe joins thousands of mourners for Bradley Lowery funeral
|Deulofeu completes move back to Barcelona
|Nice to face Ajax in Champions League third qualifying round
|Swansea won´t be ´bullied´ into Sigurdsson sale
|Kagawa seals Dortmund extension
|Monchi a ´big factor´ as Under snubs City for Roma
|Real Madrid confirm Ceballos signing
|Guangzhou slam ´baseless´ coverage of Paulinho-Barcelona saga
|Mendieta unsurprised Ronaldo is still at Madrid
|Mexico 0 Jamaica 0: Gold Cup champions held in dour draw
|I thought it was a joke - Del Piero on Bonucci´s reported move to Milan
|Icardi: Di Maria to Inter? We´ll see
|Ibrahimovic exit could help Martial – Silvestre
|LA Galaxy tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic after talk of ´huge´ announcement
|Totti set to become Roma director
|Chalobah leaves Chelsea for Watford on five-year deal
|I´ve been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney
|Biglia agent confirms AC Milan move
|Southampton poke fun at transfer announcements with brilliant Taylor tweet
|Bonucci agent says ´we just have to wait´ amid talk of stunning AC Milan switch
|Barcelona seal deal for Semedo
|City and United to pay tribute to Manchester victims in US friendly
|Nouri´s brother praying for recovery after tragic brain damage diagnosis
|Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton
|Mendy to miss Monaco tour amid Manchester City rumours
|Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
|Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle
|Valencia joins Tigres from West Ham
|Gor Mahia 1 Everton 2: Rooney marks return with long-range strike
|Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract
|WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut
|Bosz leads tributes to stricken Nouri
|Nainggolan going nowhere - Roma
|Welbeck wrong to try to score penalty, says Wenger
|Bakambu renews Villarreal deal
|Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension
|Leverkusen to reunite Bender twins
|Sydney FC 0 Arsenal 2: Lacazette scores on dream debut
|Ajax´s Nouri diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage
|Angel Di Maria´s wages too high for Inter
|Sigurdsson skips Swansea´s US tour amid exit talk
|Sigurdsson sale possible due to ´business´, says Clement
|Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association ´devastated´
|Barcelona star Messi excited by Valverde reviews
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|FIFA corruption informant Chuck Blazer dies aged 72
|1860 Munich´s Allianz Arena contract cancelled by Bayern
|United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win
|Hollywood birthday for Man United´s Shaw
|Klopp pleased with Mane progress, but attacker to miss Hong Kong trip
|Prince Albert II doubts Mbappe will leave Monaco amid Madrid interest
|Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity
|Perisic to Manchester United ´is not happening´, say Inter
|Sevilla strike deal for Corchia
|Grujic scores stunner, Henderson returns and Solanke makes debut as Liverpool rout Tranmere
|Alves urges Verratti to snub Barcelona for PSG stay
|Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal
|Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move
|The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Murphy hopeful Liverpool can complete ´phenomenal´ Van Dijk deal
|Valverde the right man to move Barcelona forward, says Pique
|Gundogan ´expected more´ from first Manchester City season
|Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit
|Costa completes Juventus loan switch
|Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future
|Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal
|Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win
|BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG
|James says Real Madrid door still open
|AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
|Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
|Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
|Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
|Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
|Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
|Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
|James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
|Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
|In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
|Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
|Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
|Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
|CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
|Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
|James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
|Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
|James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
|Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
|Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
|Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal