Mbappe: I don´t know if I´ll stay at Monaco

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe says he does not know if he will be at the club next season as speculation continues to mount over his future.

The 18-year-old has been linked with practically every major side in Europe following his standout 2016-17 campaign, in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal have been linked with a stunning £123million bid most recently, while possible moves to Real Madrid or Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain continue to be put forward.

Mbappe has largely kept quiet on rumours around his future but suggested that he would be open to a transfer when quizzed by the Spanish media during Monaco's pre-season training in Switzerland.

"I don't know if I'm going to stay," he told Marca.

The France international was Monaco's most exciting player as they claimed the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last term.

It has been speculated that he would be prepared to leave before next season given that he is set to watch a number of team-mates move on to other clubs.

Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City and Benjamin Mendy has been tipped to follow him to the Etihad Stadium, while Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly on the brink of finalising a move to Chelsea.

Valere Germain has left for Marseille and Thomas Lemar is said to be a target for Arsenal, although Radamel Falcao, Kamil Glik and Djibril Sidibe have all committed to new contracts.