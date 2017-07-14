Marcelo: We´re with Ronaldo to the death

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo says he and the rest of the squad will fully support Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his future.
The 32-year-old Portugal star has been linked with a possible move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, having reportedly been angered by a perceived lack of support from the club in the wake of allegations of tax fraud made against him.
Ronaldo has not offered any indication of his plans and the silence around his future is said to have caused some friction, particularly among supporters.
Marcelo has not spoken with his team-mate, who is missing the International Champions Cup in order to rest following Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign, but he made it clear that the squad are firmly in Ronaldo's corner.
"I haven't spoken with him but he knows that his team-mates are with him to the death," the Brazil international told a news conference.
"When I get there, we'll talk. We'll see how he is."
#RMTour@theo3_theo, thrilled with his first training session as a madridista!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9InVe1kEaq
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 13, 2017
Marcelo's own place in Zinedine Zidane's first team has been cast into slight uncertainty following the arrival of Theo Hernandez for a reported €30million fee.
However, the 29-year-old is happy with the arrival of the teenager and insists that he is used to fighting for his place in the side.
"I face every season with great excitement, to do everything possible to reach the end of the season in good form and to win trophies," he said.
"I try to give my best every season, I try to learn things and to teach the youngsters my experience.
"I've always had to fight and do everything possible to be able to play and to win titles. Theo is very young, he's going to help Madrid a lot, he has my total confidence and that of his team-mates and the coaches."
Madrid begin their ICC campaign against Manchester United in Santa Clara on July 23.
The match will see Jose Mourinho come up against his old club for the first time since his acrimonious departure at the end of the 2012-13 season.
However, Marcelo is not harbouring any grudges against the Portuguese.
"I haven't encountered anything [in the dressing room]," he said when asked about any ill-feeling towards Mourinho. "There's no revenge. There's no problem at all with me. It's a pleasure to play against the best.
"He helped me to improve a lot."
