LA Galaxy tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic after talk of ´huge´ announcement

14 July 2017 01:40

LA Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo refused to dismiss links with former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the free agent promised to make a "huge" announcement regarding his future.

Despite being United's top goalscorer in 2016-17, Ibrahimovic was released by the Premier League giants after suffering a serious knee injury in April.

There has been speculation that United could offer Ibrahimovic a new contract if the 35-year-old proves his fitness as he completes his rehabilitation at Carrington.

And Ibrahimovic's future could be resolved soon after the Swedish star was quoted as telling photographers: "There will be a very big announcement soon, it will be huge."

But whether Ibrahimovic's future includes five-time MLS Cup champions the Galaxy remains to be seen.

Ibrahimovic was linked with the Galaxy before joining United from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Responding to growing speculation on Thursday, Onalfo told reporters: "Our policy is not to comment on players that are not part of our team."

Asked whether the Galaxy – who have lured David Beckham and Steven Gerrard to StubHub Center in the past – had space for a marquee, Onalfo said: "Absolutely. We always have. The DNA of the Galaxy is to attract world-class players, so we're always looking for one."

Galaxy – home to former England, Chelsea and Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole as well as Giovani dos Santos – are eighth in the Western Conference, two points adrift of the play-off places.

