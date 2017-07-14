Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero said he is stunned by Leonardo Bonucci's reported switch to Serie A rivals AC Milan, adding he thought news of the transfer was a joke.
Speculation is rife that Juventus defender and Italy international Bonucci is closing in on a shock move to Milan, with other reports claiming a rift between him and head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Bonucci's agent refused to dismiss speculation on Thursday amid reports of a €40million fee for the 30-year-old – also a target for Premier League champions Chelsea and Manchester City – and the news has taken former Juve captain Del Piero by surprise.
"I didn't expect it," Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia.
"It looked like a joke, the news came like a bolt from the blue. It is a very, very amazing deal, I would not have thought about such a thing."
Since moving to Turin from Bari in 2010, Bonucci has helped Juventus to six successive Serie A titles as well as three Coppa Italia crowns and as many Supercoppa Italiana trophies.
Bonucci has also featured in two Champions League finals for the Italian giants.
|I thought it was a joke - Del Piero on Bonucci´s reported move to Milan
|Icardi: Di Maria to Inter? We´ll see
|Ibrahimovic exit could help Martial – Silvestre
|LA Galaxy tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic after talk of ´huge´ announcement
|Totti set to become Roma director
|Chalobah leaves Chelsea for Watford on five-year deal
|I´ve been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney
|Biglia agent confirms AC Milan move
|Southampton poke fun at transfer announcements with brilliant Taylor tweet
|Bonucci agent says ´we just have to wait´ amid talk of stunning AC Milan switch
|Barcelona seal deal for Semedo
|City and United to pay tribute to Manchester victims in US friendly
|Nouri´s brother praying for recovery after tragic brain damage diagnosis
|Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton
|Mendy to miss Monaco tour amid Manchester City rumours
|Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
|Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle
|Valencia joins Tigres from West Ham
|Gor Mahia 1 Everton 2: Rooney marks return with long-range strike
|Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract
|WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut
|Bosz leads tributes to stricken Nouri
|Nainggolan going nowhere - Roma
|Welbeck wrong to try to score penalty, says Wenger
|Bakambu renews Villarreal deal
|Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension
|Leverkusen to reunite Bender twins
|Sydney FC 0 Arsenal 2: Lacazette scores on dream debut
|Ajax´s Nouri diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage
|Angel Di Maria´s wages too high for Inter
|Sigurdsson skips Swansea´s US tour amid exit talk
|Sigurdsson sale possible due to ´business´, says Clement
|Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association ´devastated´
|Barcelona star Messi excited by Valverde reviews
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|FIFA corruption informant Chuck Blazer dies aged 72
|1860 Munich´s Allianz Arena contract cancelled by Bayern
|United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win
|Hollywood birthday for Man United´s Shaw
|Klopp pleased with Mane progress, but attacker to miss Hong Kong trip
|Prince Albert II doubts Mbappe will leave Monaco amid Madrid interest
|Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity
|Perisic to Manchester United ´is not happening´, say Inter
|Sevilla strike deal for Corchia
|Grujic scores stunner, Henderson returns and Solanke makes debut as Liverpool rout Tranmere
|Alves urges Verratti to snub Barcelona for PSG stay
|Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal
|Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move
|The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Murphy hopeful Liverpool can complete ´phenomenal´ Van Dijk deal
|Valverde the right man to move Barcelona forward, says Pique
|Gundogan ´expected more´ from first Manchester City season
|Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit
|Costa completes Juventus loan switch
|Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future
|Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal
|Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win
|BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG
|James says Real Madrid door still open
|AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
|Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
|Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
|Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
|Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
|Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
|Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
|James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
|Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
|In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
|Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
|Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
|Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
|CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
|Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
|James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
|Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
|James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
|Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
|Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
|Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal