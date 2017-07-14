Chinese Super League transfer window closes with Aubameyang still at Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a Borussia Dortmund player after the Chinese Super League transfer window closed on Friday.

Aubameyang had been strongly linked with a move to Tianjin Quanjian, but the CSL side were unable to seal a deal.

Tianjin reportedly made an €80million offer for Aubameyang, which would have made the 28-year-old one of the most expensive players ever.

But in-demand Aubameyang - reportedly also a target for European giants including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain - rejected the switch, according to German media.

Aubameyang was on target for Dortmund in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday as Peter Bosz's debut as the club's coach ended in a 3-2 loss to fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen.

Let's Go Japanchina#aubameyang #pea17 #dortmund #bvb #plane #tour #football @sk23.10 we coming A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

CSL clubs found it difficult to complete major deals during the transfer window, although Tianjin, who have regularly been linked with a move for Chelsea's Diego Costa, lessened the blow of missing out on Aubameyang by snapping up Cologne striker Anthony Modeste on loan.

A rule change imposed at the start of the season meant CSL clubs can only name three overseas players in their line-ups, while teams signing a foreign player for 45m yuan (€5.8m) or more must pay the same fee into a development fund for young Chinese players.