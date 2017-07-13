WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut

Wayne Rooney marked his second Everton debut with a stunning goal against Gor Mahia in a pre-season friendly in Tanzania.

Rooney, who completed his return to his boyhood club earlier this week after 13 years at Manchester United, took just 34 minutes to make his mark, firing home from 35 yards to give the Toffees the lead.

Kenyan side Gor Mahia won the right to face Everton in Dar es Salaam after winning the regional SportPesa Super Cup, which pitted teams from Tanzania against those from Kenya.