Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed defender Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old left-back has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League newcomers after completing a medical in Austria, where the first team are based for a pre-season training camp.

The Austria international, who trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday, is Brighton's third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and midfielder Pascal Gross, who also joined from Ingolstadt.

Manager Chris Hughton told the club's website: "Markus is someone we have been aware of for some time and I am pleased we have managed to complete the transfer at this stage and he is now able to join us for the second half of the week.

"He has a great level of experience internationally and in the top divisions in both his native Austria and Germany, where he has played the last two seasons with Ingolstadt, and that experience will serve us well.

"He will add competition at the back on the left side of defence and I'm now looking forward to working with him."