Southampton poke fun at transfer announcements with brilliant Taylor tweet

Southampton have confirmed a new one-year contract for Stuart Taylor in the most brilliant fashion: by mocking the elaborate transfer announcements made by other clubs.

Taylor, 36, joined Saints last year to provide cover in the goalkeeping ranks and the former Arsenal and Manchester City man has earned himself an extension that will keep him at St Mary's until the end of next season.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I'm obviously delighted to have signed for another year.

"It's a great bunch of lads and a great group, and I'm looking forward to working again with a great goalkeeper coach and a great squad of goalkeepers."

While the deal has largely been welcomed by Southampton supporters, it is the manner in which it was announced that has caused the biggest stir on social media.

Alongside the caption "Are we doing this right?", Saints posted a video on their Twitter account that includes mock film reviews, irate fan tweets, a Hollywood-style soundtrack and even shots of what appear to be special forces agents hurrying to St Mary's.

The film ends with Taylor reclining in a deck chair, from which he salutes the camera with a raised cup of tea.

The video appears to poke fun at the growing trend among clubs, particularly in Britain, in which new signings are announced with flamboyant set-pieces or quirky clips.

Some of the most recent include John Terry's Aston Villa move, which was confirmed via a fake WhatsApp discussion between players; Antonio Rudiger joining Chelsea, announced via a short film at the club shop in which the defender is in the back room of the shirt printing counter; and Crystal Palace appointing Frank de Boer as manager using the 'white smoke' method seen in Vatican City, when a new Pope is elected.