Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract

Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe has signed a new five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign as Leonardo Jardim's side claimed the title, prompting speculation over a possible move in the transfer window.

Barcelona and Tottenham were among the clubs linked with a bid, but Sidibe has now committed his future to the Stade Louis II side.

"Monaco are happy to announce the extension of the contract of Djibril Sidibe, who is now tied to the club until June 2022," a Monaco statement confirmed.

L’AS Monaco est fier d’annoncer la prolongation du contrat de @DjibrilSidibeS3 jusqu’en 2022 ! #Sidibé2022 pic.twitter.com/GOdfdDfFEP — AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) July 13, 2017

Sidibe told the club's official website: "I'm proud and honoured to wear this shirt. It's the reward for the hard work done during the season, collectively and individually."

Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "We're very pleased to announce the extension of Djibril Sidibe and thus retain the right back of the France team.

"After [Radamel] Falcao and Kamil Glik, we're continuing to secure the contracts of our teams top players, an extra sign of our determination to structure a top team this season.

"This extension is a reward for all the hard work done on the pitch and for his human qualities in the dressing room."

The news will come as a relief to Monaco fans, who feared the break-up of their title-winning squad before next season.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in a reported €50million deal and Benjamin Mendy is said to be a target for Pep Guardiola, while midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is reportedly close to securing a move to Chelsea and Thomas Lemar has been linked with Arsenal.

However, renewals for Falcao, Glik and Sidibe and a defiant stance over the future of star forward Kylian Mbappe has offered some encouragement that Monaco can defend their title in 2017-18 and make further strides in the Champions League.