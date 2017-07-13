Related

Article

Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan

13 July 2017 19:26

Roma have confirmed that Mario Rui has completed a season-long loan switch to Napoli.

The 26-year-old has finalised his move after passing a medical with Maurizio Sarri's side.

Napoli will pay €3.75million for the initial deal and will be obliged to sign him outright for a further €5.5m fee if "certain sporting targets" are met, Roma said.

Mario Rui joined from Empoli last year but a cruciate ligament injury meant he was unable to make his debut until January in a 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria.

He made a total of nine appearances in 2016-17.

Sponsored links

Thursday 13 July

19:56 Nouri´s brother praying for recovery after tragic brain damage diagnosis
19:47 Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton
19:35 Mendy to miss Monaco tour amid Manchester City rumours
19:26 Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
19:12 Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle
18:34 Valencia joins Tigres from West Ham
18:18 Gor Mahia 1 Everton 2: Rooney marks return with long-range strike
18:02 Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract
17:30 Bosz leads tributes to stricken Nouri
17:30 WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut
16:51 Nainggolan going nowhere - Roma
16:33 Welbeck wrong to try to score penalty, says Wenger
16:26 Bakambu renews Villarreal deal
16:13 Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension
14:40 Leverkusen to reunite Bender twins
13:56 Sydney FC 0 Arsenal 2: Lacazette scores on dream debut
13:05 Ajax´s Nouri diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage
12:02 Angel Di Maria´s wages too high for Inter
11:46 Sigurdsson skips Swansea´s US tour amid exit talk
11:04 Sigurdsson sale possible due to ´business´, says Clement
10:13 Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association ´devastated´
09:20 Barcelona star Messi excited by Valverde reviews
08:50 Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
08:33 FIFA corruption informant Chuck Blazer dies aged 72
06:18 1860 Munich´s Allianz Arena contract cancelled by Bayern
05:10 United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win
03:58 Hollywood birthday for Man United´s Shaw
02:44 Klopp pleased with Mane progress, but attacker to miss Hong Kong trip
01:46 Prince Albert II doubts Mbappe will leave Monaco amid Madrid interest
00:34 Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity
00:30 Perisic to Manchester United ´is not happening´, say Inter
00:11 Sevilla strike deal for Corchia

Wednesday 12 July

22:53 Grujic scores stunner, Henderson returns and Solanke makes debut as Liverpool rout Tranmere
22:47 Alves urges Verratti to snub Barcelona for PSG stay
21:25 Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal
21:02 Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move
20:30 The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
20:20 Murphy hopeful Liverpool can complete ´phenomenal´ Van Dijk deal
19:59 Valverde the right man to move Barcelona forward, says Pique
19:13 Gundogan ´expected more´ from first Manchester City season
18:39 Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit
18:10 Costa completes Juventus loan switch
17:21 Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future
17:16 Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal
17:13 Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win
16:16 BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG
16:12 James says Real Madrid door still open
15:02 AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
14:26 Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
14:15 Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
14:15 Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
13:54 Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
13:46 Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
13:25 Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
12:55 Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
12:40 Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
12:26 James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
12:03 Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
11:12 In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
10:20 Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
10:12 Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
09:04 Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
07:47 CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
05:40 Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
04:35 James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
03:37 Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
03:03 James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
01:47 Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
01:17 Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
00:15 Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal

Tuesday 11 July

23:58 Everton leave Barkley off pre-season tour
22:59 Milan blood five newbies in Lugano win
22:19 Leicester keeper Zieler returns to Bundesliga with Stuttgart
21:49 Costa lands to confirm Juventus switch
21:37 Doctors ´cautiously positive´ amid plans to bring Nouri out of coma
21:20 Aubameyang on target as Dortmund beaten by fourth-tier side on Bosz´s bow
20:40 Carrick named Rooney´s replacement as Manchester United captain
20:24 Mandanda returns to Marseille after single season at Crystal Palace
19:44 PSG to present Alves on Wednesday? Ligue 1 giants call news conference
19:32 Clement reveals ´very strong interest´ in Sigurdsson
19:08 Benzema lawyer claims ´great victory´ after court rules in Real Madrid star´s favour
19:00 Suarez completes lucrative CSL move
18:49 Mohamed Salah´s Liverpool debut delayed by work permit issue
18:34 Donnarumma signs AC Milan contract renewal until 2021
18:18 Monaco boost goalkeeping ranks with Fernandez
17:52 From Banfield to Bayern - James Rodriguez´s nomadic career
16:58 Inter confirm three-year deal for Valero
16:04 James didn´t fit the Zidane puzzle, but Ancelotti reunion will be his renaissance
16:03 James beats Bayern´s best for goal creation - The Opta stats behind the Real Madrid outcast
14:48 Setien still hopeful over Ceballos stay despite Real Madrid reports
14:17 Bologna hand Donadoni extended contract
13:39 Bayern Munich agree two-year loan for Real Madrid´s James Rodriguez
13:27 The market is crazy - Benitez frustrated by Newcastle´s transfer troubles
12:58 Klopp expects ´close contact´ with Gerrard
12:35 Chelsea youngster Aina joins Hull on loan
12:29 Bosz expects Aubameyang speculation to continue amid Chelsea links
12:05 Lacazette´s Arsenal squad number revealed
11:24 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son earns Hertha contract
10:51 Sanchez will definitely stay at Arsenal - Mertesacker
10:15 Luis Muriel completes Sevilla switch
09:30 Rooney wants England return after rejoining Everton
08:56 Lewandowski had support of his team-mates in Golden Boot bid, insists Rummenigge
07:32 Wenger open to more signings amid Lemar reports
06:58 Mourinho exchanges kits with Warriors star Green
04:50 Sanchez hasn´t asked to leave – Wenger
04:16 Mbappe can pick any club – Wenger interested in Monaco star
03:12 Carrick confident Lukaku will deliver at United
02:36 No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino
01:05 Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United
00:30 WATCH: Pogba and Lukaku argue over ´dab´ celebration
00:24 Rooney: I didn´t deserve final trophies

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sassuolo 38 -1 49
11 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
12 Cagliari 38 -21 47
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -48 15

Facebook