Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle

The mother of Rio and Anton Ferdinand has died after a battle with cancer.
Janice St Fort, who was 58, passed away in hospital with her family at her bedside.
The news comes just two years after former Manchester United defender Rio lost his wife to breast cancer.
A statement released by the family read: "We are heartbroken to announce that our amazing mum Janice passed away today after an ongoing battle with cancer.
"She was an inspiration to us all and was loved by everyone who knew her. She died at Guy's Cancer Unit, London Bridge Hospital, with her loving husband Peter and us, her four children, at her bedside.
"She was a devoted mother to us all, and she was the most incredible grandmother to our children.
"The whole family are devastated. Our mum was the centre and the heart of our family and has supported us all through many difficult times, always with a smile on her face. Her strength and courage, as well as her great sense of humour and immense kindness, were never-ending.
"We would like to thank all the staff at Guy's Cancer Unit for looking after our mum so well during her illness especially Marta and Joanna as well as everyone who has sent kind wishes to us all during this difficult time."
United later tweeted a message of condolence, posting: "Our deepest sympathies go to Rio Ferdinand and his family at this sad time."
Our deepest sympathies go to @rioferdy5 and his family at this sad time.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2017
Mrs St Fort met Julian Ferdinand, Rio and Anton's father, as a teenager and they lived together in south London before the relationship ended.
She later married Peter St Fort and had two further children, Sian and Jeremiah.
Former England international Rio lost his wife, Rebecca Ellison, in 2015 after a battle with breast cancer.
His mother featured in the short film 'Being Mum and Dad', a documentary in which he met other young widowers and offered insight into how he and his three children have coped with their grief.
|Nouri´s brother praying for recovery after tragic brain damage diagnosis
|Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton
|Mendy to miss Monaco tour amid Manchester City rumours
|Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
|Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle
|Valencia joins Tigres from West Ham
|Gor Mahia 1 Everton 2: Rooney marks return with long-range strike
|Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract
|Bosz leads tributes to stricken Nouri
|WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut
|Nainggolan going nowhere - Roma
|Welbeck wrong to try to score penalty, says Wenger
|Bakambu renews Villarreal deal
|Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension
|Leverkusen to reunite Bender twins
|Sydney FC 0 Arsenal 2: Lacazette scores on dream debut
|Ajax´s Nouri diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage
|Angel Di Maria´s wages too high for Inter
|Sigurdsson skips Swansea´s US tour amid exit talk
|Sigurdsson sale possible due to ´business´, says Clement
|Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association ´devastated´
|Barcelona star Messi excited by Valverde reviews
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|FIFA corruption informant Chuck Blazer dies aged 72
|1860 Munich´s Allianz Arena contract cancelled by Bayern
|United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win
|Hollywood birthday for Man United´s Shaw
|Klopp pleased with Mane progress, but attacker to miss Hong Kong trip
|Prince Albert II doubts Mbappe will leave Monaco amid Madrid interest
|Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity
|Perisic to Manchester United ´is not happening´, say Inter
|Sevilla strike deal for Corchia
|Grujic scores stunner, Henderson returns and Solanke makes debut as Liverpool rout Tranmere
|Alves urges Verratti to snub Barcelona for PSG stay
|Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal
|Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move
|The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Murphy hopeful Liverpool can complete ´phenomenal´ Van Dijk deal
|Valverde the right man to move Barcelona forward, says Pique
|Gundogan ´expected more´ from first Manchester City season
|Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit
|Costa completes Juventus loan switch
|Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future
|Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal
|Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win
|BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG
|James says Real Madrid door still open
|AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
|Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
|Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
|Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
|Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
|Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
|Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
|James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
|Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
|In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
|Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
|Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
|Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
|CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
|Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
|James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
|Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
|James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
|Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
|Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
|Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal
|Everton leave Barkley off pre-season tour
|Milan blood five newbies in Lugano win
|Leicester keeper Zieler returns to Bundesliga with Stuttgart
|Costa lands to confirm Juventus switch
|Doctors ´cautiously positive´ amid plans to bring Nouri out of coma
|Aubameyang on target as Dortmund beaten by fourth-tier side on Bosz´s bow
|Carrick named Rooney´s replacement as Manchester United captain
|Mandanda returns to Marseille after single season at Crystal Palace
|PSG to present Alves on Wednesday? Ligue 1 giants call news conference
|Clement reveals ´very strong interest´ in Sigurdsson
|Benzema lawyer claims ´great victory´ after court rules in Real Madrid star´s favour
|Suarez completes lucrative CSL move
|Mohamed Salah´s Liverpool debut delayed by work permit issue
|Donnarumma signs AC Milan contract renewal until 2021
|Monaco boost goalkeeping ranks with Fernandez
|From Banfield to Bayern - James Rodriguez´s nomadic career
|Inter confirm three-year deal for Valero
|James didn´t fit the Zidane puzzle, but Ancelotti reunion will be his renaissance
|James beats Bayern´s best for goal creation - The Opta stats behind the Real Madrid outcast
|Setien still hopeful over Ceballos stay despite Real Madrid reports
|Bologna hand Donadoni extended contract
|Bayern Munich agree two-year loan for Real Madrid´s James Rodriguez
|The market is crazy - Benitez frustrated by Newcastle´s transfer troubles
|Klopp expects ´close contact´ with Gerrard
|Chelsea youngster Aina joins Hull on loan
|Bosz expects Aubameyang speculation to continue amid Chelsea links
|Lacazette´s Arsenal squad number revealed
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son earns Hertha contract
|Sanchez will definitely stay at Arsenal - Mertesacker
|Luis Muriel completes Sevilla switch
|Rooney wants England return after rejoining Everton
|Lewandowski had support of his team-mates in Golden Boot bid, insists Rummenigge
|Wenger open to more signings amid Lemar reports
|Mourinho exchanges kits with Warriors star Green
|Sanchez hasn´t asked to leave – Wenger
|Mbappe can pick any club – Wenger interested in Monaco star
|Carrick confident Lukaku will deliver at United
|No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino
|Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United
|WATCH: Pogba and Lukaku argue over ´dab´ celebration
|Rooney: I didn´t deserve final trophies