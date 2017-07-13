Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is "not nervous" despite his club's lack of transfer activity this off-season.

Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke have arrived at Anfield as Klopp's men look for an improvement on last campaign's fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool have also been linked to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita in what has been an otherwise quiet window.

Klopp played down worries over the lack of additions to his squad, despite the likes of Manchester United (Romelu Lukaku), Arsenal (Alexandre Lacazette) and Manchester City (Bernardo Silva and Ederson) making big-name signings.

"If any fans think what the other teams are doing and why we're not doing anything I can't help, sorry," he said after his side's 4-0 friendly win over Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

"We cannot buy players because other teams buy players. We do our business as good as we can do it and we are completely in it and we are convinced about the way we are going so that's all.

"Nervous fans? Sorry, I don't have the right message for this. I'm not nervous, maybe that's the right message."

Van Dijk was largely expected to join Liverpool, only for the Premier League giants to apologise to Southampton for the approach and end their interest in the defender in early June.

Asked once more about the Netherlands international, Klopp was unwilling to speak about the 26-year-old.

"Am I allowed to talk about this? I am not," he said.

"Pretty much everything I could say would be a mistake. You or your colleagues wrote everything about this a few weeks ago.

"I was in Iceland by the way when somebody told me this was in the newspaper. Nothing happened since then, all good so far, so I can't say anything about this."