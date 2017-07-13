I´ve been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney

Wayne Rooney admitted he has long been thinking about scoring a goal for Everton again after hitting a spectacular strike in Thursday's friendly win over Gor Mahia.

The former Manchester United captain, who completed a return to Goodison Park this week, marked his first start back in a blue shirt by firing his side ahead with a dipping shot from 30 yards out.

Ronald Koeman's side went on to win 2-1 in Tanzania, and Rooney, who played the full first half, was delighted to get off the mark.

"To score for Everton again is a great feeling," he told EvertonTV. "It's something I've been thinking of for the last couple of weeks, once I knew [the move] was happening.

"Thankfully, I've done it and that 45 minutes will only help. I was pleased with it. It's a good start but I think we have to improve still.

"It's early days and we knew it would be a tough game in tough conditions but I thought we did well.

"It's always important to win the game but I think the most important thing today was we all got a good 45 minutes under our belts.

"Obviously there's things we can do better but the most important thing is getting the minutes under your belt."