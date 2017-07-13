Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension

Kamil Glik has signed a one-year contract extension at Monaco that commits him to the Ligue 1 champions until 2021.

Poland centre-back Glik joined Monaco from Torino 12 months ago and was a commanding presence at centre-back for Leonardo Jardim's side.

He made 53 appearances across all competitions, weighing in with eight goals, to prompt links with Tottenham.

But, following Bernardo Silva's move to Manchester City and ongoing speculation regarding the futures of Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar and Benjamin Mendy, Glik is one player who will be staying put.

"I am really very happy, especially after our superb season last year. We always gave 100 per cent," the 29-year-old told Monaco's official website.

"I'd like to thank the president, vice-president and the club for this new contract, it's a fine reward.

"This season, the objectives are the same. To go as far as possible in the Champions League. We'll be going out to defend our French league title and keep winning."

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "Kamil only arrived last year but soon showed all his qualities.

"He's a rugged defender, powerful, highly combative and charismatic, and the supporters took to him very quickly.

"He is one of the leaders who are important for the squad and the development of younger players. We are confident he still has much more to bring to the team."

Monaco face Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions on July 29 before beginning their Ligue 1 defence the following Friday at home to Toulouse.