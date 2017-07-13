Article

BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona seal deal for Semedo

13 July 2017 21:29

Barcelona have announced the signing of Nelson Semedo from Benfica, subject to the player passing a medical.

The right-back is expected to sign a five-year contract at Camp Nou after an initial fee of €30million was agreed between the clubs.

The Catalans hope to have Semedo travel with the squad next Wednesday for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Barca reportedly turned to Semedo after being rebuffed by Arsenal in their pursuit of Hector Bellerin, with a new right-back having been designated one of their priorities for next season.

The 23-year-old Portugal international is new coach Ernesto Valverde's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Gerard Deulofeu and young centre-back Marlon.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu stated this week that they hope to complete "two or three" deals before the window closes next month.

Facebook