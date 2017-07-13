Related

Article

Biglia agent confirms AC Milan move

13 July 2017 23:39

The agent of Lucas Biglia says the midfielder will complete a transfer from Lazio to AC Milan on Friday.

The Argentina international has long been linked with a move to San Siro and reports emerged on Thursday to suggest a deal had at last been agreed between the clubs.

Enzo Montepaone later confirmed the 31-year-old is due in Milan on Friday to finalise the terms of a deal that will reportedly cost the Rossoneri €17million.

"Biglia is so happy with this move," he told MilanNews.it. "He'll arrive in Milan tomorrow [Friday] and he can't wait to get started."

Biglia would become Milan's ninth signing of a hectic transfer window to date. Andre Silva, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Antonio Donnarumma and Fabio Borini have already moved to San Siro.

However, the future of forward Suso appears to be in doubt after he was left out of the squad for the International Champions Cup in China.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a possible €22m move to Tottenham, despite having insisted this month that he had no plans to leave.

Alessio Romagnoli, Manuel Locatelli, Davide Calabria and Gianluca Lapadula are also missing from the 26-man squad.

Sponsored links

Friday 14 July

00:05 Chalobah leaves Chelsea for Watford on five-year deal

Thursday 13 July

23:56 I´ve been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney
23:39 Biglia agent confirms AC Milan move
22:37 Southampton poke fun at transfer announcements with brilliant Taylor tweet
21:37 Bonucci agent says ´we just have to wait´ amid talk of stunning AC Milan switch
21:29 Barcelona seal deal for Semedo
21:17 City and United to pay tribute to Manchester victims in US friendly
19:56 Nouri´s brother praying for recovery after tragic brain damage diagnosis
19:47 Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton
19:35 Mendy to miss Monaco tour amid Manchester City rumours
19:26 Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
19:12 Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle
18:34 Valencia joins Tigres from West Ham
18:18 Gor Mahia 1 Everton 2: Rooney marks return with long-range strike
18:02 Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract
17:30 WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut
17:30 Bosz leads tributes to stricken Nouri
16:51 Nainggolan going nowhere - Roma
16:33 Welbeck wrong to try to score penalty, says Wenger
16:26 Bakambu renews Villarreal deal
16:13 Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension
14:40 Leverkusen to reunite Bender twins
13:56 Sydney FC 0 Arsenal 2: Lacazette scores on dream debut
13:05 Ajax´s Nouri diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage
12:02 Angel Di Maria´s wages too high for Inter
11:46 Sigurdsson skips Swansea´s US tour amid exit talk
11:04 Sigurdsson sale possible due to ´business´, says Clement
10:13 Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association ´devastated´
09:20 Barcelona star Messi excited by Valverde reviews
08:50 Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
08:33 FIFA corruption informant Chuck Blazer dies aged 72
06:18 1860 Munich´s Allianz Arena contract cancelled by Bayern
05:10 United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win
03:58 Hollywood birthday for Man United´s Shaw
02:44 Klopp pleased with Mane progress, but attacker to miss Hong Kong trip
01:46 Prince Albert II doubts Mbappe will leave Monaco amid Madrid interest
00:34 Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity
00:30 Perisic to Manchester United ´is not happening´, say Inter
00:11 Sevilla strike deal for Corchia

Wednesday 12 July

22:53 Grujic scores stunner, Henderson returns and Solanke makes debut as Liverpool rout Tranmere
22:47 Alves urges Verratti to snub Barcelona for PSG stay
21:25 Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Manchester United on five-year deal
21:02 Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move
20:30 The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
20:20 Murphy hopeful Liverpool can complete ´phenomenal´ Van Dijk deal
19:59 Valverde the right man to move Barcelona forward, says Pique
19:13 Gundogan ´expected more´ from first Manchester City season
18:39 Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit
18:10 Costa completes Juventus loan switch
17:21 Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future
17:16 Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal
17:13 Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win
16:16 BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG
16:12 James says Real Madrid door still open
15:02 AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
14:26 Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
14:15 Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
14:15 Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
13:54 Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
13:46 Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
13:25 Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
12:55 Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
12:40 Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
12:26 James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
12:03 Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
11:12 In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
10:20 Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
10:12 Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
09:04 Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
07:47 CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
05:40 Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
04:35 James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
03:37 Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
03:03 James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
01:47 Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
01:17 Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
00:15 Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sassuolo 38 -1 49
11 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
12 Cagliari 38 -21 47
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -48 15

Facebook