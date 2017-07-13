Bakambu renews Villarreal deal

Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu has signed a two-year contract extension that commits him to the LaLiga club until 2022.

The DR Congo international scored 11 times in 26 appearances in Spain's top flight last season, with Premier League duo West Ham and Newcastle United reportedly interested in his services.

But the 26-year-old will remain with Fran Escriba's side, who secured a place in the Europa League group stages with a fifth-place finish in LaLiga last term.

Bakambu joined the Yellow Submarine from Bursaspor in August 2015 and has scored 33 times across 84 matches in all competitions.

Villarreal president Jose Manuel Llaneza will flank Bakambu at a Friday news conference to mark the player's new deal.