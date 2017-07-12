The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars

The decision of Dani Alves to reject Manchester City has apparently caused great consternation at the Etihad Stadium, but Pep Guardiola's team should have known better than to try and interfere with the love affair between Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil's best.
Fernando, Fernandinho and particularly Gabriel Jesus have earned plenty of affection in sky blue of late, but that's nothing compared to PSG's Joga Bonito credentials.
Approaching the twilight of his career at 34 but having impressed greatly at Juventus last season, Alves is just the latest in a long line of Selecao talents to grace Parc des Princes.
Indeed, the ex-Barcelona wing-back told a news conference at his presentation that it was fellow Camp Nou alumnus Maxwell who encouraged him to try his late-career luck in the French capital.
Here, we samba our way through a selection of PSG's boys from Brazil.
LEONARDO
After spells at Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Valencia and Kashima Antlers, Leonardo flourished during a single campaign at PSG in 1996-97, later returning as director of football following the takeover by Qatar Investment Authority in 2011 to kick-start the club's recent domestic hegemony.
May 20, 2017
RAI
A team-mate of Leonardo's at Sao Paulo and with Brazil, Rai enjoyed a glittering five-year spell at PSG from 1993 to 1998, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue. He is the Brazilian with the most PSG appearances, 215 in all competitions.
4 avril— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) April 4, 2017
Le coup de boule de @rai10oficial en finale de la @CoupedelaLigue face aux @girondins !
#PSGFCGB
#PSGmemories pic.twitter.com/d73NdECapH
RONALDINHO
Ronaldinho is chiefly remembered for his career-best form at Barcelona from 2003 to 2008, but it was a two-year stint at PSG from 2001, encompassing Brazil's success at the 2002 World Cup, that provided him with a springboard to global stardom.
Joyeux anniversaire à Ronaldinho qui fête ses 37 ans ! #PSGbirthday— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) 21 March 2017
matches
pic.twitter.com/Xop5kN5gq6
THIAGO SILVA
Lured from AC Milan at great expense in 2012, and followed soon after by the capture of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the same source, centre-back Thiago Silva has since proven to be a major foundation of PSG's pre-eminence in Ligue 1, which was only interrupted by Monaco against the odds last term.
MAXWELL
Apparently something of an unofficial middle man in PSG's Dani Alves coup, Maxwell rarely put a foot wrong in five years at Parc des Princes, having moved to Paris from Barcelona in 2012, before hanging up his boots this year.
— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) May 21, 2017
Maxwell, c'est 13 avec le Paris Saint-Germain et plus de 12 jours passés sur le terrain ! #MerciMaxwell pic.twitter.com/aOzD5BYmW7
THIAGO MOTTA
A naturalised Italian but born in Brazil, Thiago Motta also beat a march from Milan to PSG in 2012, but came from Inter rather than the Rossoneri. Now 34, he is still going strong and approaching 150 Ligue 1 appearances.
DAVID LUIZ
Unmissable on the field thanks to his Sideshow Bob haircut, David Luiz was a regular alongside Thiago Silva and kept another compatriot in the shape of Marquinhos out of the team during his two years at PSG from 2014 to 2016, before re-joining Chelsea and winning the Premier League last season.
https://t.co/puwsGzG5Qe pic.twitter.com/NMi4XBZyhj— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) March 14, 2016
LUCAS MOURA
PSG are believed to have seen off interest from Manchester United and Inter to capture forward Lucas Moura from the Sao Paulo production line in 2013, and he has proven to be a shrewd acquisition, scoring 32 goals in 145 Ligue 1 appearances, winning the title four times.
THE BEST OF THE REST
Alex, Marquinhos, Marcos Ceara, Nene, Ricardo, Valdo, Aloisio, Reinaldo and Christian are just a few more of the array of Brazilian players to have represented PSG, which is no mean feat given the club's relatively brief history.
|Modeste completes long-awaited Tianjin Quanjian move
|The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars
|Murphy hopeful Liverpool can complete ´phenomenal´ Van Dijk deal
|Valverde the right man to move Barcelona forward, says Pique
|Gundogan ´expected more´ from first Manchester City season
|Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit
|Costa completes Juventus loan switch
|Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future
|Middlesbrough close in on Braithwaite deal
|Dani Alves: Sorry Pep, I joined PSG to win
|BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG
|James says Real Madrid door still open
|AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
|Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
|Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
|Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
|Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
|Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
|Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
|James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
|Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
|In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
|Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
|Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
|Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
|CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
|Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
|James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
|Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
|James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
|Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
|Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
|Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal
|Everton leave Barkley off pre-season tour
|Milan blood five newbies in Lugano win
|Leicester keeper Zieler returns to Bundesliga with Stuttgart
|Costa lands to confirm Juventus switch
|Doctors ´cautiously positive´ amid plans to bring Nouri out of coma
|Aubameyang on target as Dortmund beaten by fourth-tier side on Bosz´s bow
|Carrick named Rooney´s replacement as Manchester United captain
|Mandanda returns to Marseille after single season at Crystal Palace
|PSG to present Alves on Wednesday? Ligue 1 giants call news conference
|Clement reveals ´very strong interest´ in Sigurdsson
|Benzema lawyer claims ´great victory´ after court rules in Real Madrid star´s favour
|Suarez completes lucrative CSL move
|Mohamed Salah´s Liverpool debut delayed by work permit issue
|Donnarumma signs AC Milan contract renewal until 2021
|Monaco boost goalkeeping ranks with Fernandez
|From Banfield to Bayern - James Rodriguez´s nomadic career
|Inter confirm three-year deal for Valero
|James didn´t fit the Zidane puzzle, but Ancelotti reunion will be his renaissance
|James beats Bayern´s best for goal creation - The Opta stats behind the Real Madrid outcast
|Setien still hopeful over Ceballos stay despite Real Madrid reports
|Bologna hand Donadoni extended contract
|Bayern Munich agree two-year loan for Real Madrid´s James Rodriguez
|The market is crazy - Benitez frustrated by Newcastle´s transfer troubles
|Klopp expects ´close contact´ with Gerrard
|Chelsea youngster Aina joins Hull on loan
|Bosz expects Aubameyang speculation to continue amid Chelsea links
|Lacazette´s Arsenal squad number revealed
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son earns Hertha contract
|Sanchez will definitely stay at Arsenal - Mertesacker
|Luis Muriel completes Sevilla switch
|Rooney wants England return after rejoining Everton
|Lewandowski had support of his team-mates in Golden Boot bid, insists Rummenigge
|Wenger open to more signings amid Lemar reports
|Mourinho exchanges kits with Warriors star Green
|Sanchez hasn´t asked to leave – Wenger
|Mbappe can pick any club – Wenger interested in Monaco star
|Carrick confident Lukaku will deliver at United
|No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino
|Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United
|WATCH: Pogba and Lukaku argue over ´dab´ celebration
|Rooney: I didn´t deserve final trophies
|Theo Hernandez keen to learn from Real Madrid role model Marcelo
|Verona add Cassano following Cerci arrival
|Gotze to be left out of Dortmund friendly
|Aguero hits out at ´totally false´ reports of Buenos Aires incident
|Schalke sign Harit from Nantes
|Lennon grateful for ´incredible´ support after returning to training following stress-related illnes
|Di Francesco wants five new Roma signings
|Deportivo expect to miss out on Arsenal forward Lucas Perez
|Atletico target Vitolo renews at Sevilla, but Amavi deal is dead
|Solanke completes Liverpool switch
|Rooney: Sitting on Man Utd´s bench was frustrating and tough
|Lukaku inspired to join Manchester United by world-record Pogba transfer
|Ajax midfielder Nouri remains in induced coma
|Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
|Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
|Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
|Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
|Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
|Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
|Lukaku completes Manchester United move
|Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
|Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
|Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
|Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
|The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
|Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
|Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
|Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
|Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
|Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
|Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
|Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw