The boys from Brazil: Dani Alves joins PSG´s roll call of samba stars

12 July 2017 20:30

The decision of Dani Alves to reject Manchester City has apparently caused great consternation at the Etihad Stadium, but Pep Guardiola's team should have known better than to try and interfere with the love affair between Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil's best. 

Fernando, Fernandinho and particularly Gabriel Jesus have earned plenty of affection in sky blue of late, but that's nothing compared to PSG's Joga Bonito credentials. 

Approaching the twilight of his career at 34 but having impressed greatly at Juventus last season, Alves is just the latest in a long line of Selecao talents to grace Parc des Princes.

Indeed, the ex-Barcelona wing-back told a news conference at his presentation that it was fellow Camp Nou alumnus Maxwell who encouraged him to try his late-career luck in the French capital.

Here, we samba our way through a selection of PSG's boys from Brazil. 

 

LEONARDO

After spells at Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Valencia and Kashima Antlers, Leonardo flourished during a single campaign at PSG in 1996-97, later returning as director of football following the takeover by Qatar Investment Authority in 2011 to kick-start the club's recent domestic hegemony. 

RAI

A team-mate of Leonardo's at Sao Paulo and with Brazil, Rai enjoyed a glittering five-year spell at PSG from 1993 to 1998, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue. He is the Brazilian with the most PSG appearances, 215 in all competitions. 

RONALDINHO

Ronaldinho is chiefly remembered for his career-best form at Barcelona from 2003 to 2008, but it was a two-year stint at PSG from 2001, encompassing Brazil's success at the 2002 World Cup, that provided him with a springboard to global stardom.

THIAGO SILVA

Lured from AC Milan at great expense in 2012, and followed soon after by the capture of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the same source, centre-back Thiago Silva has since proven to be a major foundation of PSG's pre-eminence in Ligue 1, which was only interrupted by Monaco against the odds last term.   

 

@psg #ALLEZPARIS Nova camisa 2017/18 Segundo uniforme @nikefootball

A post shared by Thiago Silva (@thiagosilva_33) on

MAXWELL

Apparently something of an unofficial middle man in PSG's Dani Alves coup, Maxwell rarely put a foot wrong in five years at Parc des Princes, having moved to Paris from Barcelona in 2012, before hanging up his boots this year.

THIAGO MOTTA 

A naturalised Italian but born in Brazil, Thiago Motta also beat a march from Milan to PSG in 2012, but came from Inter rather than the Rossoneri. Now 34, he is still going strong and approaching 150 Ligue 1 appearances. 

 

#PSG #2018 #icicparis

A post shared by Thiago Motta (@motta_official) on

DAVID LUIZ

Unmissable on the field thanks to his Sideshow Bob haircut, David Luiz was a regular alongside Thiago Silva and kept another compatriot in the shape of Marquinhos out of the team during his two years at PSG from 2014 to 2016, before re-joining Chelsea and winning the Premier League last season. 

LUCAS MOURA

PSG are believed to have seen off interest from Manchester United and Inter to capture forward Lucas Moura from the Sao Paulo production line in 2013, and he has proven to be a shrewd acquisition, scoring 32 goals in 145 Ligue 1 appearances, winning the title four times. 

 

Josué 1:9

A post shared by Lucas Moura (@lucasmoura7) on

THE BEST OF THE REST

Alex, Marquinhos, Marcos Ceara, Nene, Ricardo, Valdo, Aloisio, Reinaldo and Christian are just a few more of the array of Brazilian players to have represented PSG, which is no mean feat given the club's relatively brief history. 

