Schmelzer still hopes Aubameyang turns down Dortmund exit

Borussia Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer is hoping for a positive resolution of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future in the coming days.

The Gabon international, who finished as top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals in 32 appearances, has been heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park.

Chinese Super League clubs including Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly held talks to sign the player, but reports in England have claimed Chelsea have been offered the chance to broker a £70million deal.

With China's transfer window closing on Friday, Schmelzer expects Aubameyang's future to be settled swiftly – although he still hopes the 28-year-old will stay.

"Of course, we'd be happy if Auba stayed," he said following Dortmund's 3-2 friendly defeat to Rot-Weiss Essen. "We know how important he is. He didn't win the top-scorer award for nothing.

"We'll find out in the next few days whether he will stay because the transfer window in China will close soon."