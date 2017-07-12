Istanbul Basaksehir vice-president Mustafa Saral claims Roma are rivalling Manchester City to secure the services of the club's star teenager Cengiz Under, with a decision imminent on his future.
The 19-year-old rose to prominence last season, scoring seven goals in 32 appearances as the team surprisingly finished second in the Turkish Super Lig, securing a berth in the third Champions League qualifying round.
Basaksehir had already said that City want to sign the forward, but it appears Pep Guardiola's side face competition from the Giallorossi.
"We're delighted that two giants of world football are interested [in] our player," Saral told the Anadolu Agency.
"Both Roma and Manchester City wants to sign Cengiz Under. They show their willingness for this transfer [to happen].
"Roma and Manchester City have made an official offer for him. We'll probably give our decision today about our player's future."
|AC Milan re-sign Antonio Donnarumma, brother of Gianluigi
|Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla
|Donnarumma apologises after AC Milan renewal: I´m sorry to fans who felt betrayed
|Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
|Roma battling Man City for Under, Basaksehir claims
|Dani Alves braced for Man City snub backlash
|Loftus-Cheek swaps Chelsea for Crystal Palace as De Boer makes first signing
|Celtic sign Ntcham from Man City
|Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard
|James Rodriguez ´dreaming big´ at Bayern Munich
|Premier League´s financial might unchallenged, Deloitte figures show
|In-demand Sanchez and Giroud launch new Arsenal third kit
|Pereira eager to impress Mourinho in search of Man Utd role
|Douglas Costa arrives for Juventus medical
|Wayne Rooney set to make second Everton debut
|CONCACAF investigating after French Guyana field ineligible Malouda
|Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
|James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
|Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
|James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
|Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
|Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
|Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal
|Everton leave Barkley off pre-season tour
|Milan blood five newbies in Lugano win
|Leicester keeper Zieler returns to Bundesliga with Stuttgart
|Costa lands to confirm Juventus switch
|Doctors ´cautiously positive´ amid plans to bring Nouri out of coma
|Aubameyang on target as Dortmund beaten by fourth-tier side on Bosz´s bow
|Carrick named Rooney´s replacement as Manchester United captain
|Mandanda returns to Marseille after single season at Crystal Palace
|PSG to present Alves on Wednesday? Ligue 1 giants call news conference
|Clement reveals ´very strong interest´ in Sigurdsson
|Benzema lawyer claims ´great victory´ after court rules in Real Madrid star´s favour
|Suarez completes lucrative CSL move
|Mohamed Salah´s Liverpool debut delayed by work permit issue
|Donnarumma signs AC Milan contract renewal until 2021
|Monaco boost goalkeeping ranks with Fernandez
|From Banfield to Bayern - James Rodriguez´s nomadic career
|Inter confirm three-year deal for Valero
|James didn´t fit the Zidane puzzle, but Ancelotti reunion will be his renaissance
|James beats Bayern´s best for goal creation - The Opta stats behind the Real Madrid outcast
|Setien still hopeful over Ceballos stay despite Real Madrid reports
|Bologna hand Donadoni extended contract
|Bayern Munich agree two-year loan for Real Madrid´s James Rodriguez
|The market is crazy - Benitez frustrated by Newcastle´s transfer troubles
|Klopp expects ´close contact´ with Gerrard
|Chelsea youngster Aina joins Hull on loan
|Bosz expects Aubameyang speculation to continue amid Chelsea links
|Lacazette´s Arsenal squad number revealed
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son earns Hertha contract
|Sanchez will definitely stay at Arsenal - Mertesacker
|Luis Muriel completes Sevilla switch
|Rooney wants England return after rejoining Everton
|Lewandowski had support of his team-mates in Golden Boot bid, insists Rummenigge
|Wenger open to more signings amid Lemar reports
|Mourinho exchanges kits with Warriors star Green
|Sanchez hasn´t asked to leave – Wenger
|Mbappe can pick any club – Wenger interested in Monaco star
|Carrick confident Lukaku will deliver at United
|No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino
|Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United
|WATCH: Pogba and Lukaku argue over ´dab´ celebration
|Rooney: I didn´t deserve final trophies
|Theo Hernandez keen to learn from Real Madrid role model Marcelo
|Verona add Cassano following Cerci arrival
|Gotze to be left out of Dortmund friendly
|Aguero hits out at ´totally false´ reports of Buenos Aires incident
|Schalke sign Harit from Nantes
|Lennon grateful for ´incredible´ support after returning to training following stress-related illnes
|Di Francesco wants five new Roma signings
|Deportivo expect to miss out on Arsenal forward Lucas Perez
|Atletico target Vitolo renews at Sevilla, but Amavi deal is dead
|Solanke completes Liverpool switch
|Rooney: Sitting on Man Utd´s bench was frustrating and tough
|Lukaku inspired to join Manchester United by world-record Pogba transfer
|Ajax midfielder Nouri remains in induced coma
|Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
|Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
|Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
|Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
|Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
|Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
|Lukaku completes Manchester United move
|Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
|Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
|Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
|Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
|The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
|Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
|Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
|Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
|Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
|Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
|Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
|Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw