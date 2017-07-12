Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has indicated he wants to remain at Arsenal and plans to discuss his future with the club when the team returns from Australia.

Together with star striker Alexis Sanchez, playmaker Ozil has been tipped to leave Emirates Stadium after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, it is believed there are few clubs able to meet the wage demands of the Germany international, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013.

And, perhaps due to a lack of realistic alternatives, the 28-year-old now appears willing to consider extending his contract, which expires at the end of the 2017-18 season.

"It is definitely my preference to stay," he said at a kit launch in Sydney.

"It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal. Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future.

"For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I'm back in London, we will sit down and discuss."