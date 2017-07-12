Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella lauded the end of a "long soap opera" after teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a new contract.

Having initially rejected an offer to extend his deal beyond 2018, Donnarumma performed a U-turn as the Italy international agreed a new four-year extension on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old had been linked with Serie A champions Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was a long soap opera, but the important thing was to reach the final result," Montella told MilanNews.it following Milan's 4-0 pre-season win over Lugano.

"Gigio is like a son to us, now he will need support so he can be focused and even better. Now he is to all intents and purposes a champion.

"I am happy and think that this is the right choice for him too. Over the last few days the situation had taken this route."

#ACMilan comunica di aver prolungato al 30 giugno 2021 il contratto di @gigiodonna1 pic.twitter.com/4yGxBuVhRQ — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 11, 2017

Donnarumma has establishing himself as Milan's undisputed first-choice keeper since making his debut as a 16-year-old.

Seen as the heir apparent to Gianluigi Buffon in the Italy team, Donnarumma featured in all 38 Serie A matches as Milan finished sixth last season.