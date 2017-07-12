Mesut Ozil: Alexis Sanchez departure would hit Arsenal hard

Mesut Ozil wants Alexis Sanchez to stay at Arsenal amid fears the potential departure of the Chile star would hurt the club's Premier League title chances.

Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Manager Arsene Wenger has already moved to strengthen his attacking options, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

It remains to be seen if the new arrival will have the opportunity to link up with former Barcelona and Udinese star Sanchez, although Ozil remains optimistic about the prospect of the 28-year-old staying in north London.

"I hope Alexis stays but I don't know what the status is to be perfectly honest," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"But I value him a lot as a player and he's very well-suited to the game Arsenal play.

"From a personal view I would really appreciate it if he stays. However, it's the player's decision after all and there's not much more I can comment on that.

"It would hit the team quite hard if he left because he's a player who always delivers. It would be a setback to winning the title but in the end, it's the player's decision."