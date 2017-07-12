Related

Article

Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars

12 July 2017 05:40

Manchester United already rolled out the red carpet for star recruit Romelu Lukaku.

But the Premier League giants had a proper taste of Hollywood after rubbing shoulders with some A-list celebrities on Tuesday.

In Los Angeles for the International Champions Cup, United – including former player Bojan Djordjic – bumped into WWE-star-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Standing almost two metres tall, The Rock would make a decent goalkeeper should David de Dea ever leave Old Trafford.

United midfielder Juan Mata was also snapped with award-winning actress Julia Roberts following training in the United States.

Roberts is a keen football fan, having been spotted at Old Trafford and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.

 

Things you get to do while on tour in LA #MUTOUR #JuliaRoberts

A post shared by Juan Mata (@juanmatagarcia) on

Manchester United kick-off their pre-season against MLS side LA Galaxy on July 15 before facing Real Salt Lake two days later.

United's ICC campaign gets underway with a Manchester derby on July 20, followed by fixtures against Real Madrid (July 23) and Barcelona (July 26). 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 12 July

05:40 Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
04:35 James thanks Madrid after Bayern move
03:37 Costa Rica 1 Canada 1: Davies scores again in Gold Cup draw
03:03 James Rodriguez didn´t have the character to succeed at Madrid – Sanchez
01:47 Montella delighted with Donnarumma renewal: He is like a son to Milan
01:17 Ronaldo to skip ICC, but Barca bring Messi, Suarez & Neymar
00:15 Denayer lashes out at Man City treatment, blasts Girona proposal

Tuesday 11 July

23:58 Everton leave Barkley off pre-season tour
22:59 Milan blood five newbies in Lugano win
22:19 Leicester keeper Zieler returns to Bundesliga with Stuttgart
21:49 Costa lands to confirm Juventus switch
21:37 Doctors ´cautiously positive´ amid plans to bring Nouri out of coma
21:20 Aubameyang on target as Dortmund beaten by fourth-tier side on Bosz´s bow
20:40 Carrick named Rooney´s replacement as Manchester United captain
20:24 Mandanda returns to Marseille after single season at Crystal Palace
19:44 PSG to present Alves on Wednesday? Ligue 1 giants call news conference
19:32 Clement reveals ´very strong interest´ in Sigurdsson
19:08 Benzema lawyer claims ´great victory´ after court rules in Real Madrid star´s favour
19:00 Suarez completes lucrative CSL move
18:49 Mohamed Salah´s Liverpool debut delayed by work permit issue
18:34 Donnarumma signs AC Milan contract renewal until 2021
18:18 Monaco boost goalkeeping ranks with Fernandez
17:52 From Banfield to Bayern - James Rodriguez´s nomadic career
16:58 Inter confirm three-year deal for Valero
16:04 James didn´t fit the Zidane puzzle, but Ancelotti reunion will be his renaissance
16:03 James beats Bayern´s best for goal creation - The Opta stats behind the Real Madrid outcast
14:48 Setien still hopeful over Ceballos stay despite Real Madrid reports
14:17 Bologna hand Donadoni extended contract
13:39 Bayern Munich agree two-year loan for Real Madrid´s James Rodriguez
13:27 The market is crazy - Benitez frustrated by Newcastle´s transfer troubles
12:58 Klopp expects ´close contact´ with Gerrard
12:35 Chelsea youngster Aina joins Hull on loan
12:29 Bosz expects Aubameyang speculation to continue amid Chelsea links
12:05 Lacazette´s Arsenal squad number revealed
11:24 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son earns Hertha contract
10:51 Sanchez will definitely stay at Arsenal - Mertesacker
10:15 Luis Muriel completes Sevilla switch
09:30 Rooney wants England return after rejoining Everton
08:56 Lewandowski had support of his team-mates in Golden Boot bid, insists Rummenigge
07:32 Wenger open to more signings amid Lemar reports
06:58 Mourinho exchanges kits with Warriors star Green
04:50 Sanchez hasn´t asked to leave – Wenger
04:16 Mbappe can pick any club – Wenger interested in Monaco star
03:12 Carrick confident Lukaku will deliver at United
02:36 No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino
01:05 Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United
00:30 WATCH: Pogba and Lukaku argue over ´dab´ celebration
00:24 Rooney: I didn´t deserve final trophies

Monday 10 July

23:39 Theo Hernandez keen to learn from Real Madrid role model Marcelo
23:27 Verona add Cassano following Cerci arrival
23:15 Gotze to be left out of Dortmund friendly
23:03 Aguero hits out at ´totally false´ reports of Buenos Aires incident
22:24 Schalke sign Harit from Nantes
21:20 Lennon grateful for ´incredible´ support after returning to training following stress-related illnes
20:58 Di Francesco wants five new Roma signings
20:16 Deportivo expect to miss out on Arsenal forward Lucas Perez
19:42 Atletico target Vitolo renews at Sevilla, but Amavi deal is dead
19:31 Solanke completes Liverpool switch
19:30 Rooney: Sitting on Man Utd´s bench was frustrating and tough
19:22 Lukaku inspired to join Manchester United by world-record Pogba transfer
18:57 Ajax midfielder Nouri remains in induced coma
18:41 Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
18:38 Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
18:38 Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
18:21 Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
18:17 Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
18:09 Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
18:07 Lukaku completes Manchester United move
17:17 Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
17:15 Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
17:15 Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
16:41 Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
16:13 The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
16:04 Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
15:34 Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
15:22 Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
14:41 Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
14:33 Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
13:46 Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
13:38 Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
12:53 Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
12:46 Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
11:40 Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
11:21 Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
10:56 Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
09:16 Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
07:00 Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
05:31 Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
02:09 Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
01:17 Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
00:27 WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
00:15 CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw

Facebook