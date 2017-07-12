Giroud acknowledges uncertainty over Arsenal future

Olivier Giroud says he does not know if he will still be an Arsenal player at the start of the new season following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Giroud started only 11 Premier League matches last season, as Arsene Wenger chose to use Alexis Sanchez in a central attacking role for part of the campaign.

The striker still managed a reasonable return of 12 league goals, but the big-money capture of fellow France international Lacazette has left the 30-year-old's future uncertain.

Asked by Sky Sports if will be at Emirates Stadium when the 2017-18 season begins, the former Montpellier player replied: "I honestly don't know.

"At the moment I'm still an Arsenal player so I'll try to be professional like always and prepare well for next season.

"Obviously there will be more competition, even more than last year, but it's always nice for a striker to feel the pressure and I always deal with it.

"I've been through some difficulties these last years but always succeeded to bounce back, but this one I don't know.

"I don't know about my future so I can't tell you more. I'm focused on my pre-season."