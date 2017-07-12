BREAKING NEWS: Dani Alves signs for PSG

Dani Alves has signed for Paris Saint-Germain and agreed a two-year contract with Unai Emery's men.

PSG confirmed they have signed the former Barcelona and Juventus star on Wednesday.

The defender, 34, was linked to Manchester City and a reunion with ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola for much of the transfer window but has instead opted to move to France.

Alves was allowed to leave Champions League finalists Juventus with a year left on his contract after the 2016-17 season, in which he won Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

"I am extremely pleased to join Paris Saint-Germain," he said to his new club's website.

"In recent years, I had been able to measure the tremendous growth of this club, which has become a stronghold of European football, from the outside.

"It is very exciting to be a part of this great project! At all the clubs where I've been, I've always given my best to help my teams go as high as possible and believe me, I also come to Paris to win.

"I know the ambitions of my new club and the expectations of its many supporters throughout the world. We are going to share great moments, I'm sure!"

PSG will attempt to win back the Ligue 1 title from last season's surprise champions Monaco and Alves is their second signing of the transfer window after left-back Yuri Berchiche's arrival from Real Sociedad.

"I am delighted and very proud to welcome Daniel Alves to our Club," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"Daniel is not only one of the best defenders in the world for a dozen years, he is also a recognised and appreciated figure for football enthusiasts on all continents.

"By choosing PSG, Daniel shows all the vitality and attractiveness of our project."

Guardiola had let right-backs Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta leave City at the end of their contracts and Alves appeared set to join the Premier League side, with his change of heart reportedly shocking the Premier League club.

Prior to his sole campaign at Juve, Alves had previously spent eight successful seasons with Barcelona, winning LaLiga six times and the Champions League on three occasions.

Sevilla and Bahia are his other two professional clubs, while he reached 100 caps for Brazil last year.