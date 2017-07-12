Atletico Madrid confirm contentious Vitolo signing from Sevilla

Atletico Madrid have agreed a five-year deal to sign Vitolo from Sevilla, but the winger will play for Las Palmas in the first half of the season due to his new club's transfer ban.

Diego Simeone's side, currently serving the final window of their FIFA signing ban, will register Vitolo from January 1, before which he will play for fellow LaLiga side Las Palmas.

The complex transfer comes two days after Sevilla president Jose Castro claimed the 27-year-old had in fact signed a new five-year deal with his club.

"Atletico de Madrid has reached an agreement with Victor Machin Perez, Vitolo, for the next five years after the player rescinded his contract with Sevilla," read Atletico's statement on Wednesday.

"Due to FIFA's sanction that forbids the club from registering football players during the current summer market, the player will play the first half of the season with Las Palmas and will join our team starting on January 1, 2018.

"The Spain international has signed with our club until the June 30, 2022."

Agreement with @VitoloMachin until 2022! He will be registered as an Atlético player on January 1st #Vitolo2022 https://t.co/4KhIN2HGEM pic.twitter.com/lZdNgkXSTo — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 12, 2017

Castro claimed on Tuesday that Vitolo had agreed a new deal with Sevilla, but not physically signed it, and the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan club are reportedly considering legal action.

Vitolo played for Sevilla for four seasons after signing for them from Las Palmas, his hometown club to whom he now returns for the first half of 2017-18.

He won the Europa League three times in Seville and has earned 11 caps for Spain, including five in the current World Cup qualifying campaign.

Premier League club Chelsea had been heavily linked with move for Vitolo, but missed out on his signing - as they did with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.