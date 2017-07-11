WATCH: Pogba and Lukaku argue over ´dab´ celebration

Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are clearly delighted to be Manchester United team-mates – but they cannot agree on who introduced the 'dab' celebration to the football world.

For anyone who is lucky enough to have avoided the craze so far, the dab is a dance where it looks like the 'dabber' is sniffing their own armpit – it is similar to athletics star Usain Bolt's trademark move, but with a bent arm.

Lukaku insists he did the dab celebration before Pogba introduced it to the world, while American football star Cam Newton was another big name to get involved with the latest hot trend.

So who came out on top in the debate – Pogba or his new colleague Lukaku?