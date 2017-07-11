No offers yet for Belotti, say Torino

Torino president Urbano Cairo insists no offers have been made for Andrea Belotti, with the striker's release clause set at €100million.
Belotti, 23, is reportedly a target for Chelsea after scoring 26 Serie A goals last season.
But the nine-time Italy international is contracted until mid-2021 and Cairo said it would take €100m for an overseas club to secure Belotti's signature.
No teams are yet willing to meet that demand, according to the club's president.
"I chose the clause to be €100m abroad remember, because it is very high and for the moment no-one has come in for him," Cairo said.
"I'm glad he's with us and hope he stays."
Cairo believes there is little chance of Torino selling Belotti to a fellow Serie A club, saying: "I don't think it is possible, although the player's will is crucial."
|Theo Hernandez keen to learn from Real Madrid role model Marcelo
|Verona add Cassano following Cerci arrival
|Gotze to be left out of Dortmund friendly
|Aguero hits out at ´totally false´ reports of Buenos Aires incident
|Schalke sign Harit from Nantes
|Lennon grateful for ´incredible´ support after returning to training following stress-related illnes
|Di Francesco wants five new Roma signings
|Deportivo expect to miss out on Arsenal forward Lucas Perez
|Atletico target Vitolo renews at Sevilla, but Amavi deal is dead
|Solanke completes Liverpool switch
|Rooney: Sitting on Man Utd´s bench was frustrating and tough
|Lukaku inspired to join Manchester United by world-record Pogba transfer
|Ajax midfielder Nouri remains in induced coma
|Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
|Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
|Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
|Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
|Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
|Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
|Lukaku completes Manchester United move
|Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
|Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
|Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
|Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
|The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
|Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
|Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
|Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
|Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
|Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
|Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
|Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw
|Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
|Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
|Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
|Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
|Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
|Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
|Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
|Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
|Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
|Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
|Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
|Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts