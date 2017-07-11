Mourinho exchanges kits with Warriors star Green

Jose Mourinho's motivational powers may have had an impact on Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Fresh off winning the NBA title for the second time, Green exchanged kits with Manchester United manager Mourinho.

The two were pictured holding the United and Warriors jerseys with 'Green 23' on the back of each.

But, strangely, it comes a year after Green was seen wearing a Paris Saint-Germain kit.

Mourinho is known for his prowess in motivating players, so perhaps he managed to convince an NBA star to swap the club he supports?