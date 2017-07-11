Monaco boost goalkeeping ranks with Fernandez

Monaco have signed Osasuna goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez to provide competition for Danijel Subasic and Diego Benaglio.

Fernandez, 19, has signed a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

The Spain youth international made his LaLiga bow last season as a half-time substitute in Osasuna's 3-1 defeat at Villarreal and the teenager kept a clean sheet in the second half.

"I am very happy to sign at AS Monaco, a club that has demonstrated all its sporting ambition last season and which relies on young players," Fernandez told the club's official website.

"At AS Monaco, there is all the structures and know-how to grow. I want to give the maximum to progress and take new steps."

Subasic has been firmly established as Monaco's first-choice keeper since their Ligue 2 promotion campaign in 2012-13, but will be challenged by former Wolfsburg captain Benaglio, who moved to Stade Louis II on a free transfer earlier this month.