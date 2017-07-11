Related

Article

Mbappe can pick any club – Wenger interested in Monaco star

11 July 2017 04:16

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he is interested in Kylian Mbappe, but accepts the Monaco star can choose where he wants to go.

Mbappe, 18, is wanted by numerous clubs after scoring 26 goals in all competitions last season.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are among those reportedly interested, but it is expected only a world-record fee would secure the forward.

Speaking in Sydney on Tuesday, Wenger said France international Mbappe had the luxury of choosing his next destination.

"He's a player who just when he gets up in the morning can choose where he wants to go," he said.

"There's not many players who have that kind of luck because he's 18 years of age and has a red carpet open for him."

Asked if Arsenal were among those clubs, Wenger said: "I believe nobody can say they are not interested in a player of that calibre."

Mbappe helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 and is contracted until mid-2019.

