Mandanda returns to Marseille after single season at Crystal Palace

Steve Mandanda has completed his move back to Marseille after spending a single season in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The France international had joined Palace on a three-year deal in July 2016 but the goalkeeper started only nine Premier League games after losing his place to Wayne Hennessey, while he also struggled with a knee injury.

Mandanda had been expected to leave Palace as a result and he returns to Marseille in a deal reported to be worth an initial €2million potentially rising up to €6m, signing a three-year deal at the Ligue 1 club.

The 32-year-old had spent nine years as Marseille's first choice goalkeeper after moving from Le Havre in 2007, claiming the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award four times during his first spell.

OFFICIAL | Olympique Marseille agree terms with @CPFC to bring french international @SteveMandanda back to the club. #SteveEstOlympien pic.twitter.com/05FHaX7xLv — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) July 11, 2017

A Marseille statement confirming Mandanda's arrival hailed the goalkeeper's "indisputable experience, a track record, character [and] charisma."

The statement added: "Steve Mandanda at Marseille is much more that a recruit. He knows everything about the club, the city and his passion, the expectations of the supporters with whom he maintains a real bond of admiration.

"At 32, his thirst for victories is far from being watered down. On the contrary, his ambition is intact and he perfectly sticks to that of his "old-new" club."

Marseille are also closing in on the signing of France international Adil Rami, with the centre-back confirming via his Facebook page that he is set to join from Sevilla.