Costa lands to confirm Juventus switch

Douglas Costa has landed in Turin as his move from Bayern Munich to Juventus nears completion.

Brazil winger Costa had been expected to leave the Allianz Arena in this window, having made just 14 Bundesliga starts under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

Juventus have reportedly struck a loan deal to bring Costa to Serie A.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man is to become the latest player to transfer between the German and Italian champions, a list which includes Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Medhi Benatia, who made a loan deal from Munich permanent in this window.

And the Morocco international looks like playing a key role in helping Costa settle into Serie A, having offered him a warm welcome on Twitter.