Carrick named Rooney´s replacement as Manchester United captain

Michael Carrick has been named the new captain of Manchester United, replacing departed striker Wayne Rooney.

Rooney was appointed skipper by former boss Louis van Gaal, but England's record goalscorer ended his 13-year stay at Old Trafford this week to return to Everton after falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has handed long-serving Carrick – who had a testimonial to mark his 11 seasons at the club last month – the armband at Old Trafford.

"I feel great, it's such a huge honour to captain such a great club," Carrick told MUTV. "Obviously it's my 12th year here now, I came as a 25-year-old and I never thought I could be here this long and achieve so much.

"I'll try to lead the boys and guide the young boys in some ways. It's a nice thing to be [captain] and it's a real pleasure. I came to this club as a footballer and I'm now a huge fan. I've grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special to me.

"I'll just be myself, you can't change, it's wrong to suddenly get a role and start shouting and screaming at everyone and telling them what to do. I'm not like that, I'll speak when I need to speak but I'm quite laid-back and chilled out. I'll try and lead by example."

Carrick only started 18 Premier League matches last season, but signed a one-year contract extension in May.

During his time at Old Trafford, Carrick has won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup and the Champions League and is now United's longest serving player after Rooney's departure.

Following Rooney's exit earlier this week, Carrick played tribute to his former team-mate.

"Blew me away by how good he was from day 1," Carrick wrote on Twitter on Monday. "Outrageous. Had ups n downs but what a ride we've been on. Gonna miss him. Good luck Pal #Legend."