Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United

Juan Mata offered a different type of welcome to Manchester United to Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium striker Lukaku completed a reported £75million move from Everton to United on Monday.

Reunited with his former Chelsea team-mate, Mata joined in the welcomes, poking fun at the 24-year-old's foot size, believed to be 13.5.

And United may be laughing all the way to the title if Lukaku's feet – and head – deliver 25 Premier League goals as he did last season for Everton.