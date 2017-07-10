WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool

They are a joy to watch on the pitch, and just as much off it.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez showed off their skills in a different location – a swimming pool.
Holidaying after marrying his long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario and finally signing a new Barca contract, Messi teamed up with Suarez in the water.
Messi and Suarez – who scored 66 LaLiga goals between them last season – played 'keepy-uppy' in the pool using their heads.
Could you do better? Barca have set a challenge.
#Messi & @LuisSuarez9— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 9, 2017
Any Barça Fans can beat this? #swimmingpoolchallenge pic.twitter.com/dZaZaK2zOf
|Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
|Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
|Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
|Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
|Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
|Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
|Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
|Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
|Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
|Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
|Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
|Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare