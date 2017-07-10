Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief

Francesco Totti will either join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, according to the J2 League club's president.

Totti, 40, left boyhood club Roma at the end of the season, but the veteran forward's future remains unclear.

Speaking on Sunday, the president of Tokyo Verdy, Hideyuki Hanyu, said he had been told MLS was no longer an option for Totti.

"I'm currently hearing from the agent that there are only two options now for Totti, either to stay at Roma or play at Verdy. No options in America now," he told reporters after his side drew 1-1 with Fagiano Okayama.

"There was an offer from Miami and LA, I heard, but I've been told they would not happen.

"I also hear that there are a lot of voices from fans saying, 'Totti should finish at Rome' and so, Totti is wanting to making decision on his own.

"He might go to travel on his own and decide on his own. He must be really thinking [agonising] seriously about this."

New Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said recently he expected Totti to accept a director's role at the club.

But Hanyu is eager for Totti to head to Tokyo, saying the former Italy star could be available for a home clash against Kamatamare Sanuki on July 22 if he accepted their offer.

"We would not offer to him if we have a problem with money," he said.

"Also we would not buy another player because Totti is special. I'll speak out ASAP if this happens. Potentially he can play from 22nd if it happens."

Just over halfway through the J2 League season, Tokyo Verdy sit fifth in the table – nine points behind leaders Shonan Bellmare.