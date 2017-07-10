Theo Hernandez keen to learn from Real Madrid role model Marcelo

Theo Hernandez is keen to learn from "role model" Marcelo after completing his move from Atletico Madrid to LaLiga rivals Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old signed a six-year contract to make the switch across the Spanish capital for a reported fee of €24million ahead of the new season, leaving his brother Lucas behind at Atleti.
Hernandez said the chance to learn from Brazilian Marcelo was among the reasons behind his decision to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
"He's the best wing-back in the world and what I'm going to do is work hard, follow his lead and try to get some minutes," Hernandez said at his unveiling on Monday.
Gracias Presidente, gracias a su Junta Directiva y gracias a todos los aficionados que me habéis acompañado en un día tan especial para mí
"All of the players will act as role models because they've all got the experience. What I'm going to do is follow [Marcelo's] lead and try to improve day by day alongside him. He's my role model as I look to become the best wing-back in the world in the future."
#WelcomeTheo
Watch @theo3_theo grace the Bernabéu pitch for the first time as a #RealMadrid player!
https://t.co/sYAL3lZ1a7 pic.twitter.com/UT7nsZsH02
Madrid president Florentino Perez appeared to aim fire at rivals Barcelona as he spoke in front of the media, highlighting that his club had beaten a host of top teams to get Hernandez's signature.
"You wanted to come here and defend this badge despite other big European clubs wanting to sign you," Perez told Hernandez at his unveiling. "Your commitment and conviction is something that won't be forgotten by everyone at Real Madrid.
"You were one of the breakthrough stars of last season's LaLiga campaign and you've proved that you've got enough potential, quality, ambition, strength and determination to play for Real Madrid. You did everything in your power to be here and pull this shirt on.
"We're certain that you'll go on to lift many pieces of silverware during your time here. Today you're here where you wanted to be and a marvellous experience as a Real Madrid player awaits you."
