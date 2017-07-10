Solanke completes Liverpool switch

Liverpool have completed the signing of England's Under-20 World Cup star Dominic Solanke.

The 19-year-old has finalised his move to Anfield after leaving Chelsea at the end of his contract.

Solanke, who initially agreed to join Liverpool in May, could reportedly cost the Reds up to £10million in compensation because he is under the age of 24.

"It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already," he told the club's official website.

"Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here."

Solanke was named the player of the tournament after scoring four goals to help England U20s to their world title triumph in South Korea last month.

A product of the Chelsea youth system, he made just one appearance for the senior side in a Champions League group game against Maribor in 2014.