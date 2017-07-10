Related

Article

Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada

10 July 2017 10:56

Standard Liege have signed Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on a free transfer.

Ochoa was a free agent, having spent last season on loan at Granada from Malaga – a campaign that ended in the Andalusian club's relegation from LaLiga.

The 31-year-old has been capped 80 times by his country and featured in El Tri's recent Confederations Cup campaign.

Standard sporting director Oliver Renard told the club's official website: "Guillermo is a spectacular goalkeeper, he has wide international experience, in the Mexican league, in Ligue 1 in France, in the Spanish league and the Mexican national team."

In 2016-17, Standard finished the regular season in Belgium's top flight in ninth place.

