Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti

Bundesliga rivals will find it tough to short circuit Bayern Munich's bid for a sixth successive top-flight crown with Manuel Neuer around.

The Germany captain is completing his rehabilitation after foot surgery, but is targeting the first game of the league campaign against Bayer Leverkusen as a return date.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti might be surprised at such human ailments hindering his goalkeeper, who he labelled "a computer" in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

"We have a computer in the goal and that makes the difference," said the former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss.

"I always say that he has no arms, chest and pelvis under his jersey, but a keyboard on which he enters the game situation."

One day left.. A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Neuer kept 14 clean sheets in 26 Bundesliga games last season, conceding 13 goals – not bad for a goalkeeper with no arms.