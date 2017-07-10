Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete

Lyon have completed their move to sign Netherlands defender Kenny Tete from Ajax.

Tete is set to be presented as a Lyon player later on Monday, with the transfer fee reported to be in the region of €3million.

The 21-year-old is a product of Ajax's youth academy, joining the Amsterdam club in 2005 and progressing to the first team in 2015.

He made his international debut later that year and has been capped six times by his country.

Tete amassed 55 appearances for Ajax and featured in both legs as they defeated Lyon in the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Bertrand Traore, who spent 2016-17 on loan at Ajax from Chelsea, signed for Lyon last month on a five-year contract.