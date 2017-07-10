Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer

Missed opportunities and too many draws – an apt diagnosis of Manchester United's 2016-17 Premier League ailments.
Jose Mourinho hopes the cure is to be found in Romelu Lukaku, who for an initial reported fee of £75million will feel the pressure to deliver at a club where expectations remain burdensome.
The issues that blighted United last season left them sixth in the table, with redemption sought and found in knockout competitions.
February's EFL Cup triumph was followed by Europa League success, where the silverware mattered much less than the bonus prize of Champions League qualification.
A top-four spot was considered a secondary concern once the prospect of a back-door return to the European big-time loomed more sharply into view, but such concessions may not be tolerated again.
If a return to domestic supremacy is to be achieved in the face of stiff competition from across Manchester, down the M62 on Merseyside, and from London's primary trio, a prolific goal-getter was an essential buy.
But is Lukaku, who signed a five-year deal with the option of a sixth on Monday, the answer United were looking for?
#RedRom— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2017
Our latest box office signing is Made for Manchester: @RomeluLukaku9! https://t.co/q2QG4SEGvn pic.twitter.com/cr7N5zOmZK
CAN HE FILL ZLATAN'S BOOTS?
That urgent need for a striker was evident even before it was decided that Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future lay away from Old Trafford.
The charismatic Swede shone brightly in his one season in red, his 17 league goals representing almost a third of the side's tally.
At 35, he was never the long-term solution that Lukaku – 11 years his junior – could prove to be.
Nr 32 pic.twitter.com/j8pjB3TsfD— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 27, 2017
The Belgian, who was sold by Mourinho when the pair were together at Chelsea, has delivered on his immense potential at Everton and enjoyed double-figure returns in five consecutive seasons, which encompasses a spell with West Brom.
He scored 25 top-flight goals last term for a Toffees side that finished below United. On the stats alone, there should be little doubt over the merits of signing Lukaku.
But at United, perhaps more so than at any other club, there is a demand for even a proven talent to prove themselves again. Others have wilted under that pressure and Lukaku could also struggle if the goals do not flow from the off at Old Trafford.
BETTER THAN MORATA AND GRIEZMANN?
United's pursuit of a headline forward signing took them down several dead ends before their raid on Goodison Park, which appeared to catch title holders Chelsea somewhat by surprise.
The most heavily linked player was Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, who looked primed to make the switch only for a reported breakdown in negotiations between the clubs to scupper the deal.
Like Lukaku, the Spaniard is only 24, but has cut his teeth in the more salubrious surroundings of Real Madrid and Juventus, coming nowhere near The Hawthorns.
That demonstration of an ability to perform under the demands that come with playing for a club such as Madrid was a clear tick in the box for Morata, and applies also to Antoine Griezmann.
Granted, Madrid's other standout club are not on the same level as Los Blancos, but in his time with Atletico Griezmann has competed for LaLiga honours and featured in the Champions League final.
Lukaku has no such experience under his belt and yet those are the occasions on which United have their sights set.
PRESSURE TO DELIVER IN THE BIG GAMES
Critics of Lukaku suggest he does not deliver on the biggest stages, in the matches against the toughest opponents, in moments when his goals are most needed.
The facts do support the theory, with Lukaku having scored only four of his 25 goals against the end-of-season top six.
He drew a blank in both meetings with his new employers and suffered a repeat double dose against his old club, too.
Such stats do give credence to the sceptics' views.
If United are to challenge at home and abroad, they will look to the likes of Paul Pogba and Lukaku - for whom they have paid a combined £164m - to find a way through the best defences.
If you pay top dollar you demand maximum return. And away from the cosy surroundings of their Los Angeles playpad, from where their frequent social media posts have bordered on the cringeworthy, they will need to prove United's investment was prudent.
The jury is still out.
|Di Francesco wants five new Roma signings
|Deportivo expect to miss out on Arsenal forward Lucas Perez
|Atletico target Vitolo renews at Sevilla, but Amavi deal is dead
|Solanke completes Liverpool switch
|Rooney: Sitting on Man Utd´s bench was frustrating and tough
|Lukaku inspired to join Manchester United by world-record Pogba transfer
|Ajax midfielder Nouri remains in induced coma
|Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
|Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
|Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
|Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
|Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
|Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
|Lukaku completes Manchester United move
|Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
|Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
|Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
|Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
|The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
|Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
|Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
|Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
|Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
|Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
|Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
|Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw
|Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
|Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
|Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
|Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
|Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
|Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
|Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
|Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
|Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
|Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
|Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
|Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare