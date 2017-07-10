Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers

Romelu Lukaku's reported £75million switch to Manchester United sees the Belgium international become the fifth most expensive player in history.
The Everton striker was prised away from Goodison Park by Jose Mourinho as United look to strengthen their attacking options following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after one season at Old Trafford.
United pipped Premier League rivals Chelsea to Lukaku's signature but had to splash the cash in order to get the 24-year-old.
The deal sees Lukaku knock Luis Suarez's switch from Liverpool to Barcelona out of the top-five transfers, but his fee is some way behind the amount United paid for Paul Pogba.
Here, we take a look at football's big movers that now includes Lukaku.
Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United, £89.3m
United lured back their former youth star in 2016 four years after allowing him to leave Old Trafford for Juventus on a free transfer. His first season back in the Premier League failed to produce the fireworks Mourinho will have hoped for as he put in a host of mixed performances - but he did lift the EFL Cup and Europa League.
Gareth Bale - Tottenham to Real Madrid, £85.3m
Since swapping White Hart Lane for the Santiago Bernabeu, Bale has gone from strength to strength alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Madrid's BBC have won three Champions Leagues, with Bale scoring in the 2013-14 final after his remarkable solo goal sealed the Copa del Rey at Barcelona's expense in the same season. He won a first LaLiga title last season.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United to Real Madrid, £80m
Has £80m ever looked like such good business as when Madrid nabbed Ronaldo from United in 2009? The Portugal international has launched himself into another stratosphere since moving to Spain - with only Lionel Messi for company.
Gonzalo Higuain - Napoli to Juventus, £75.3m
After topping Napoli's scoring charts for three successive seasons Higuain did the unthinkable and joined foes Juventus in 2016. His move proved the right one as Juve claimed a sixth successive Serie A title, won the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final.
Romelu Lukaku - Everton to Manchester United, £75m
Lukaku's stats in the Premier League are astonishing, the striker having scored 85 goals in five seasons for West Brom and Everton, so it is no wonder United have signed him up and that he cost a big price.
Luis Suarez - Liverpool to Barcelona, £65m
Uruguay international Suarez was an idol for the Liverpool fans after helping turn the Reds back into Premier League title contenders, despite being banned for biting Branislav Ivanovic. Another bite on Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup brought a global ban, but that did not stop Barcelona taking him to Camp Nou and he has gone on to form a lethal trident with Neymar and Messi.
|Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
|Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
|Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
|Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
|Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
|Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
|Lukaku completes Manchester United move
|Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
|Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
|Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
|Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
|The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
|Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
|Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
|Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
|Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
|Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
|Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
|Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw
|Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
|Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
|Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
|Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
|Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
|Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
|Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
|Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
|Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
|Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
|Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
|Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare