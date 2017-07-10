Mats Hummels is certain Bayern Munich are stronger after their activity in the transfer market.
The former Borussia Dortmund defender, who was one of the German champions' signings in 2016, has been impressed by the club's additions this year.
Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry have been added to Carlo Ancelotti's squad, while Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy joined from Hoffenheim in deals that were confirmed back in January.
And Hummels is not ruling out another addition for Bayern if the club's hierarchy can find a player that will help them reach "another level".
Douglas Costa is set to join Juventus, while Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso retired at the end of last season, but the 28-year-old is confident Bayern have improved.
"I think the guys we did get will of course make us stronger," he said after Bayern's 9-1 away friendly victory over FSV Erlangen-Bruck on Sunday.
"I have to admit I don't know a lot about Tolisso. Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule I already know from the national team. Serge Gnabry as well.
"Wow, I really played with all three already and because of that I am quite certain that they will help us further.
"I don't know exactly what is planned on the market, but I read in the news that something is moving or something will be moving. Until there are facts I also can't say anything.
"We are definitely set up pretty good and if there was another player that could help us to reach another level then I am pretty sure the people in power will know that."
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw
|Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
|Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
|Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
|Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
|Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
|Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
|Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
|Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
|Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
|Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
|Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
|Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare