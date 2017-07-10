Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise

Romelu Lukaku's prolific form over recent seasons in the Premier League paved the way for his £75million switch from Everton to Manchester United.
But how does the man who stunningly rebuilt at West Brom and Goodison Park after initially failing to make the grade at Chelsea compare to other leading marksmen in England's top flight?
Is the Belgium striker's conversion rate up to the mark for a club with ambitions of restoring themselves to being a major European force and are accusations that Lukaku is a "flat-track bully" well-founded?
With the help of Opta numbers, we assess how Old Trafford's hero-in-waiting measures up.
RECORD MAN ROM
Lukaku leaves Everton as the club's top scorer in Premier League history with 68 goals – eight better off than club hero Duncan Ferguson and 12 clear of Tim Cahill.
His brace against Hull City in March meant he became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985-86 to score 20 goals in a league season.
At Everton, Lukaku struck once every 174.7 top-flight minutes, down on his minutes-to-goal ratio of 117.8 during the 2012-13 campaign at West Brom, while he provided 23 assists and created 167 chances during his time on Merseyside.
Only Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Wayne Rooney managed more Premier League goals before turning 24 than Lukaku's 84. He is seemingly more potent the longer games go on, with 53 of his strikes coming after half-time.
4 - Romelu Lukaku is one of four players in PL history to score 80+ goals before turning 24 (also Owen, Fowler & Rooney). Coveted. pic.twitter.com/t0UUMWm9YY— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2017
GUNNING FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT
Lukaku now finds himself in direct competition with the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez – star strikers with an eye on the title as well as individual prizes.
Since his Everton debut in 2013, only Manchester City's Aguero (86) and Tottenham's Kane (78) have scored more often in the Premier League.
A glut of goals in the final week of the season saw Kane finish last term on 29, but Lukaku's 25 outstripped Sanchez (24), Aguero and Diego Costa (both 20).
Lukaku is one of three players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the past five Premier League seasons, alongside Aguero and Arsenal target man Olivier Giroud.
20 - In 16/17 Romelu Lukaku (25) became the 1st Everton player since @GaryLineker (30) in 85/86 to hit 20+ league goals in a season. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/pVlKeBqfSx— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2017
TOP-SIX APPEAL
As Lukaku's switch to United neared, his record against the big guns of English football came under the microscope.
Over the past two seasons versus the top six from last season (Chelsea, Tottenham, City, Liverpool, Arsenal and United), Lukaku has scored five times set against 38 facing other top-flight sides.
This gives a top-six percentage of 11.6 and is a smaller proportion than those returned by Aguero, Kane, Costa and Sanchez.
Aguero leads the way on this metric, with nine of his 44 goals coming in the big games (20.5 per cent). Kane also has nine in an overall haul of 54 (16.7 per cent).
Like Lukaku, Sanchez scored five times in these fixtures but yields a better percentage return of 13.5 due to having 37 goals overall in the period. Four of Costa's 32 strikes (12.5 per cent) came versus the top six.
4 - Only 4 players (Vardy, Hazard, Alli, Sigurdsson) scored more goals against the @premierleague top 6 last season than Lukaku (4). Myth. pic.twitter.com/NZ1VW2kDUB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2017
LEADING MAN AT OLD TRAFFORD
Given United's major problem last year was turning draws into victories against the so-called lesser sides, it would perhaps be wiser to focus on Lukaku's overall record.
Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic – now laid low with a cruciate knee ligament injury and out of contract – came close to his goal return from the 2016-17 Old Trafford contingent.
Lukaku still came out better, with 25 to Ibrahimovic's 17, requiring five fewer shots (110) to reach his overall number. It means the Belgian's shot conversion statistic of 22.7 per cent comfortably out-performs the Sweden great's 14.8.
Marcus Rashford and Rooney scored five Premier League goals apiece, with Anthony Martial on four and only the France youngster could match Lukaku's six assists.
Rashford (11.4 per cent), Rooney (9.6) and Martial (9.5) all had significantly lower shot conversion rates than Lukaku, leaving little doubt that he should improve United's cutting edge.
|Lukaku joins Manchester United: Why £75m man may not be the answer
|Lukaku joins Hazard and De Bruyne as Belgian contingent dominate Premier League title race
|Valero completes controversial move from Fiorentina to Inter
|Mino Raiola: Lukaku the latest client of super agent to make waves
|Lukaku joins football´s list of biggest transfers
|Flat-track bully or masterful marksman - the numbers behind Lukaku´s Premier League rise
|Lukaku completes Manchester United move
|Tete relishing fresh start at Lyon after Ajax woes
|Rooney: I´m not coming to a retirement home
|Koeman expects Rooney to bring ´ambition´ to Everton
|Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles
|The best all-round centre forward but a terrible singer! – Ferdinand hails former Man Utd team-mate
|Bayern chief Rummenigge wary of James and Goretzka rumours
|Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion
|Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus
|Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona
|Costa absent as Chelsea begin pre-season preparations
|Dortmund star Guerreiro out for up to four months
|Neymar: I could join Manchester United... or Eibar
|Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
|Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
|Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
|Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
|Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
|Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
|Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
|Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
|Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
|Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
|WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
|CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw
|Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
|Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
|Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
|Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
|Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
|Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
|Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
|Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
|Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
|Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
|Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
|Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare