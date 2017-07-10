Cerci seals Serie A return with Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have confirmed the signing of Alessio Cerci on a free transfer.
The Italy international is said to have agreed a one-year deal with the club, who won promotion from Serie B last season.
The move comes less than two weeks after Atletico Madrid and Cerci agreed to the mutual termination of his contract.
The 29-year-old will now seek to rebuild his career after a dismal three years since his move to Atletico from Torino.
Diego Simeone's side paid a reported fee of close to €16million for the winger, but he only managed six appearances in LaLiga before being loaned to AC Milan in January 2015 as part of the deal that saw Fernando Torres move the other way.
He left for a spell with Genoa a year later, but went through a nightmare campaign in 2016-17 after returning to Atletico, playing just 43 minutes of first-team football after recovering from a knee injury.
Il saluto di @ale_cerci_7 ai tifosi gialloblù! Alessio vi aspetta al ritiro di #Primiero2017 #daiVerona #VeronaGialloblu pic.twitter.com/zl1dEn6jsm— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) July 10, 2017
