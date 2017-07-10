Related

Article

Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid

10 July 2017 12:53

Dani Ceballos has agreed to join Real Madrid, according to Real Betis chairman Angel Haro.

The 20-year-old midfielder starred as part of the Spain team that reached the final of the European Under-21 Championship in Poland last month, where he was named player of the tournament.

Ceballos was also linked to Barcelona but Madrid appear to have beaten their rivals to get their man, with Haro confirming his club are in talks with the LaLiga champions to bring the transfer to a conclusion.

"Dani has rejected our offer to extend his contract with Betis and Real Madrid have told us that he has an agreement with them," he said.

"Both clubs are talking, in hours or days we will have news."

Madrid are reportedly eyeing a deal worth in the region of €18million for Ceballos, who is expected to sign a six-year contract. 

Sponsored links

Monday 10 July

12:53 Ceballos agrees to join Real Madrid
12:46 Paulinho to Barcelona ´out of the question´ mid-season for Guangzhou
11:40 Lyon secure Ajax defender Tete
11:21 Hummels certain Bayern Munich are stronger
10:56 Ochoa moves to Standard after relegation with Granada
09:16 Neuer is a computer - Ancelotti
07:00 Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney
05:31 Mexico 3 El Salvador 1: Defending Gold Cup champions win opener
02:09 Manchester United-bound Lukaku farewells Everton
01:17 Totti will join Tokyo Verdy or return to Roma, says club chief
00:27 WATCH: Messi and Suarez play keepy-uppy in a swimming pool
00:15 CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek out after Al Ahli draw

Sunday 9 July

23:34 Monaco let two-goal lead slip as Bayern, Cologne plunder pre-season goals
23:10 Lukaku will have to improve at Manchester United, says former Everton star Campbell
22:16 Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks
21:22 Spalletti wants Perisic talks amid Manchester United links
19:52 Rover lands opening Inter win for Spalletti
19:41 Strootman hopes Rudiger is Roma´s ´last goodbye´
19:36 Coman at the double for Bayern in friendly rout
19:20 Rudiger - hit or miss? How Chelsea´s most expensive signings have fared
18:38 Alba determined to win back Barcelona spot under Valverde
17:09 Rooney thanks Manchester United as club salute 13 years of success
17:07 Chelsea pounce for Roma´s Rudiger
16:48 Man United´s ´best striker´ - Neville hails departing Rooney
15:45 ´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
15:33 Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
15:11 Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
15:07 From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
14:55 Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
14:35 Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
14:33 Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
14:33 Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
14:17 Rooney seals Everton return
14:16 Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
13:59 Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
13:25 Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
12:41 Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
12:00 Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
11:27 Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
10:40 Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
09:26 ´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
05:42 Neymar delighted with Messi extension
05:41 Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
03:52 Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
03:09 Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
02:41 Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
01:35 CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
01:30 Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
00:46 United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts

Saturday 8 July

23:30 Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
20:27 Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
20:25 Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
20:15 Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
19:52 WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
19:41 Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
19:00 Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
18:37 Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
18:21 Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
18:08 Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
18:06 I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
17:29 Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
17:24 Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
16:51 Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
16:24 Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
16:10 Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
16:06 Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
15:13 Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
15:10 Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
13:37 Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
12:36 Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
12:18 Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
12:13 Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
12:02 Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
11:36 Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
10:25 Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
09:58 See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
09:41 Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
09:05 Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
07:01 Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
05:35 Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
04:34 Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
03:16 French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
01:11 Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
00:54 Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
00:43 Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67
6 Real Sociedad 38 +6 64
7 Athletic Club 38 +10 63
8 Espanyol 38 -1 56
9 Deportivo Alavés 38 -2 55
10 Eibar 38 +5 54
11 Málaga 38 -6 46
12 Valencia 38 -9 46
13 Celta de Vigo 38 -16 45
14 Las Palmas 38 -21 39
15 Real Betis 38 -23 39
16 Deportivo La C… 38 -18 36
17 Leganés 38 -19 35
18 Sporting Gijón 38 -30 31
19 Osasuna 38 -54 22
20 Granada 38 -52 20

Facebook